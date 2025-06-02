Shane Hawkins Reveals Taylor Hawkins’ REAL Favorite Foo Fighters Song to Play Live

Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has revealed that his father's favorite song to play is not the one that is most often reported.

The younger Hawkins was appearing at a drum clinic in England when he made the revelation. While sitting behind the kit, Shane revealed the anecdote about his father as an intro the song he was about to perform on drums. According to Shane, contrary to popular belief, "Aurora" was not his favorite to play live.

What Song Did Taylor Hawkins Most Enjoy Playing Live?

While appearing at the Dead Famous bar in Newquay, England, Shane Hawkins told the audience, "People say that 'Aurora' was his favorite to play, but that's a lie."

Rather, according to Shane, Taylor apparently preferred the song "Low" from the One By One album. But the younger Hawkins reasoned that most people would not have guessed that as it wasn't a frequent song in the band's setlists.

"Dave [Grohl] did let him play it with them, but it's a hard fucking one for them to do," admitted Shane, hypothesizing that the difficulty of the track may have kept it away from setlists. The younger Hawkins then proceeded to pound away at the skins as he performed the track on drums for those in attendance. Footage can be seen below.

Shane Hawkins' Future

For many, their introduction to Shane Hawkins came when he sat in with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. But Hawkins is continuing to follow in his father's footsteps and will be handling drumming duties for his father's covers band, Chevy Metal, when they hit the road for shows in July and August this summer.

The younger Hawkins' name has also been bandied about as a possibility to drum for Foo Fighters after the group parted ways with Josh Freese last month. The band will play shows later this year and they've yet to reveal who will take over behind the kit for those dates. Freese had joined the group as their touring drummer after Dave Grohl handled drums on their But Here We Are album.