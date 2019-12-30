Being Ozzy Osbourne's personal assistant may sound like a charming job to have, but not when things go up in flames. Sharon Osbourne was recently featured as a guest on the show Would I Lie to You, where she shared a story about the time she sent her husband's assistant into their burning house... and then fired him.

The incident occurred on a "chilly Christmas night," according to Osbourne, when the couple lit a candle that had been gifted to them for the holiday, watched some Christmas movies and went to bed. "This alarm was ringing and ringing... a fire alarm," she explained. She sent her husband downstairs to investigate.

"Suddenly I hear my name being called," she continued. "So I went downstairs, and there [Ozzy] was in the living room, and his arm was on fire." Apparently his hair went up in flames, too. Osbourne proceeded to laugh at her panicking husband before trying to put the fire out with a magazine, which became engulfed as well.

Eventually, the duo ended up outside, and Osbourne pushed her burning husband into their fountain to extinguish the flames. She went to the guest house where the assistant had been sleeping, and demanded he run into the burning house to fetch their dogs and paintings.

When the fire department arrived, they had an oxygen mask for the assistant. "I said to him, 'How very dare you, you work here and you get more paintings out right now.'... And I took the mask off and I put it on my dog," Osbourne said sternly.

Once the night was over, the assistant wasn't speaking to the Osbourne's. They were making jokes about the whole event, but the worker didn't find the situation funny. "Then I said, 'If you don't think that's funny, do you think this is funny?' And he goes, 'What?' I said, 'You're fired.'"

She put the fire in fired. Watch Osbourne's full account of their very lit Christmas night below.