Congrats to Shinedown, who have officially taken over the lead for the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. In recent years, Shinedown had been right on the tail of Three Days Grace, who snagged their 15th No. 1 song with "Right Left Wrong" in April 2019. But Shinedown have just eclipsed that mark, with "Atlas Falls" putting them over the top with their 16th No. 1 on the chart.

This also marks the 17th No. 1 for the band on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, as well as their sixth consecutive No. 1 overall (a string that includes "How Did You Love," "Devil, "Get Up," "Monsters" and "Attention Attention" before "Atlas Falls").

Singer Brent Smith says, "Myself, Barry, Zach and Eric are beyond humbled. 'Atlas Falls' represents so many emotions, especially now. The success of this song would have never been achieved if it wasn't for the audience, the fans, 'FAMILY,' the people. A song that was written and recorded eight years ago found its voice in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic as a symbol of optimism, courage and the human spirit."

He continued, "I want to personally thank not only our management In De Goot Entertainment, our label Atlantic Records, our incredible partners at radio, and Direct Relief for giving us the inspiration to release the song. We share this No. 1 with the whole world, and we say thank you so very much. 'Don't give up now...There's already so much at stake.'"

Shinedown had been promoting their ATTENTION! ATTENTION! album, but issued "Atlas Falls" back in March as an exclusive song to help raise funds for Direct Relief's Covid-19 fundraising to provide personal protective equipment for frontline workers. The promotion brought in more than $300,000, including a $20,000 donation from the group, what was then sent to the Direct Relief organization. You can still purchase an "Atlas Falls" T-shirt with all proceeds going to Direct Relief.

In May, the band officially released the track.

In other Shinedown news, the band recently issued their Live in London concert on YouTube. You can watch that here. Meanwhile, the band's Brent Smith and Zach Myers are ramping up to a new Smith & Myers record. This Friday (Aug. 21), the pair will release the original song "Not Mad Enough" along with a reimagined cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Real World." Look for their new album dropping in October.

Shinedown, "Atlas Falls"