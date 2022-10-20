Shinedown Share Statement Announcing European Tour Cancelation

Shinedown have maintained one of the heaviest touring schedules of 2022, but the band is about to scale back on part of their touring schedule, canceling their upcoming November and December shows in Europe, but still being able to fulfill their dates in the U.K.

The band initially delivered the news in a statement shared by a Shinedown Netherlands Twitter account that was later shared by Shinedown's official Twitter account along with a purple heart emoji. In the message, the band reveals that the "economic and logistical side of touring currently in Europe" led to the decision to bow out of the dates, but also stating that they had plans to eventually return.

Their statement on the matter can be read below.

To our friends in Europe -- we wanted to give you a message directly from the 4 of us in the band. As most of you know, we're not a band who cancels shows, we can think of maybe twice that we've done it in our 20 year career. That's what makes this decision very difficult. We were very much looking forward to touring Europe with our friends Asking Alexandria and Zero 9:36. Alas, the economic and logistical side of touring currently in Europe are growing too heavy for us to be able to make this feasible at this present time. With that being said, we've made this difficult yet necessary decision. We can't put into words how much it sucks to have to cancel shows. We're very much looking forward to coming back very soon and making this up to you. Our goal as a band has always been to come over to Europe and bring the show that you all see on videos and photos from what we've been able to build in other parts of the world. We will still strive to do just that. To our friends in the U.K., we will still be able to make these shows happen and are very much looking forward to them. These decisions are never made lightly especially with this band. We love you and we loe touring Europe, and we WILL be back! Respectfully and with love, Brent, Barry, Zach & Eric Shinedown

The band was set to start their tour Nov. 7 in Brussels, Belgium, with dates running through Dec. 9 in Helsinki, Finland. Other markets affected include Paris, France; Cologne, Germany; Berlin, Germany; Tilburg, Netherlands; Offenbach, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Warsaw, Poland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden.

As stated, the band does still intend on honoring their U.K. shows. Those dates can be seen below and they will retain the lineup of Shinedown with Asking Alexandria and Zero 9:36.

Nov. 26 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 27 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo

Nov. 29 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 30 - Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy

Dec. 1 - London, U.K. @ Ovo Arena

Shinedown are currently touring in support of their seventh studio album, Planet Zero.

The band's exit from their European tour over economic and logistical issues adds to growing concerns as live music returns after the pandemic lockdown. Recently, Ghost's Tobias Forge spoke about delaying his band's touring while commenting on the flooded touring market and stating that "a lot of your favorite bands are really suffering."

Meanwhile, both Garbage's Shirley Manson and alternative-indie artist Santigold have openly discussed the woes of the live music industry, calling out the current economic conditions that include inflated touring costs and corporations taking a bigger piece of the financial pie for creating an unsustainable touring environment.