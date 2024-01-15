Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson appears to be planning for another new era of the band, bidding farewell to his latest pair of masks, teasing that a brand new one is on the way.

In recent years, the band's members have been adopting new masks a bit more frequently than fans have been accustomed to, though of all members past and present, Wilson has seemed the most eager to redesign his image over and over.

"Say goodbye to this guy and get ready for the new look," he writes on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding a familiar creepy face masks in one hand, while also sporting a dark helmet... or something. Sometimes it's difficult to tell what on earth Wilson is even wearing.

What Fans Are Saying

Unfortunately for hasty fans who didn't take a proper two or three seconds to fully digest what Wilson said in the caption, many were alarmed and thought that the Slipknot veteran was leaving the band.

It speaks to a broader problem where kneejerk reactions run rampant before taking a small amount of time to properly inform oneself about a particular event, no matter how big or small.

However, Slipknot fans have endured quite a lot of turbulence lately, especially when it comes to personnel turnover. Craig Jones was unexpectedly dismissed from Slipknot in June of last year and drummer Jay Weinberg was "blindsided" when he was terminated back in November.

So, it's natural that fans are now on guard, worried that another one of their favorite members will exit the band.

"My heart stopped from 'goodbye,' says one fan, while another relays, "Jesus I thought the caption was announcing his departure from Slipknot." Wilson's message may have been lost entirely on one fan, who comments, "Let me guess. He was fired too by Corey? I'm not surprised."

Slipknot Fans, Are You Okay? WTF Is Going On?

Slipknot in 2024

Slipknot's first scheduled show of 2024 will take place at the Sick New World festival in late April, followed by May appearances at two more fests — Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled major label debut, which will be commemorated with a corresponding U.K. and European tour in December.

Could Wilson be teasing a return to a classic era mask? Time will tell...