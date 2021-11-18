Silverstein Embrace the Devastation in New Song ‘It’s Over’
The end is nigh, but Silverstein have embraced the spirit of the anxiety felt in their new song "It's Over."
The band's latest track follows on the heels of early 2021's "Bankrupt" and it's a fiery tune laying the angst felt in a defeated situation to waste.
Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau reveals, “This song is the spiral that leads to giving up. Those anxiety packed hours when you can’t feel anything but the low, steady crescendo of panic that eventually gets so intense your fingertips lose sensation. It’s hopeless to feel but pointless to endure. I didn’t learn anything from feeling that way. I just wanted it to stop.”
Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below. If you like what you hear, it's available here.
Silverstein, "It's Over" Lyrics
It’s all falling down around me
The last grain of sand slipping through the hourglass
And it can be so overwhelming
Like racing to a red light
Someone cut the brake lines
Nothing’s making sense
I’m running out of breath
My heart is beating faster and faster
It’s happening again
The walls are closing in
I’m trying to hold on but it feels like the end
Cue the curtain call roll the credits it’s over
Death is creeping in and it’s never been closer
All the violins won’t make us sink slower
Put me in the ground throw the flowers it’s over
The last time it almost killed me
I could see myself drifting through the afterlife
And from hell I saw my body lifeless
Flat on my back tied up to the train tracks
Take me out of this world
Where trust is corruption
I’ll always be the pariah
So give me death and destruction
I smashed it all into pieces
Rolled in the glass till I bled
This whole ride was just a headrush
Drop the flowers I’m dead
Silverstein, "It's Over" Lyrics
"It's Over" comes blasting out of the gate and it gives the band something fresh to play while heading back on the road. The group is currently in the midst of a North American tour to close out the year and dates for the run can be viewed below. Get ticketing information here.
Silverstein 2021 Tour Dates
Nov. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
Nov. 20 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 23 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
Nov. 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey
Nov. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Nov. 27 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Outside
Nov. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Nov. 30 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Dec. 01 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Dec. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Dec. 04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Dec. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Dec. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Dec. 08 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Dec. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Dec. 11 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ History