Silverstein Embrace the Devastation in New Song ‘It’s Over’

The end is nigh, but Silverstein have embraced the spirit of the anxiety felt in their new song "It's Over."

The band's latest track follows on the heels of early 2021's "Bankrupt" and it's a fiery tune laying the angst felt in a defeated situation to waste.

Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau reveals, “This song is the spiral that leads to giving up. Those anxiety packed hours when you can’t feel anything but the low, steady crescendo of panic that eventually gets so intense your fingertips lose sensation. It’s hopeless to feel but pointless to endure. I didn’t learn anything from feeling that way. I just wanted it to stop.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below. If you like what you hear, it's available here.

Silverstein, "It's Over" Lyrics

It’s all falling down around me The last grain of sand slipping through the hourglass

And it can be so overwhelming

Like racing to a red light Someone cut the brake lines Nothing’s making sense

I’m running out of breath

My heart is beating faster and faster It’s happening again The walls are closing in

I’m trying to hold on but it feels like the end Cue the curtain call roll the credits it’s over Death is creeping in and it’s never been closer All the violins won’t make us sink slower

Put me in the ground throw the flowers it’s over The last time it almost killed me

I could see myself drifting through the afterlife And from hell I saw my body lifeless

Flat on my back tied up to the train tracks

Take me out of this world

Where trust is corruption

I’ll always be the pariah

So give me death and destruction

I smashed it all into pieces

Rolled in the glass till I bled

This whole ride was just a headrush

Drop the flowers I’m dead

Silverstein, "It's Over" Lyrics

UNFD

"It's Over" comes blasting out of the gate and it gives the band something fresh to play while heading back on the road. The group is currently in the midst of a North American tour to close out the year and dates for the run can be viewed below. Get ticketing information here.

Silverstein 2021 Tour Dates

Nov. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

Nov. 20 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 23 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Nov. 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey

Nov. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Nov. 27 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Outside

Nov. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 30 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Dec. 01 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Dec. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Dec. 04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Dec. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Dec. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Dec. 08 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Dec. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Dec. 11 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ History