Singer Credits Paramore Fan Moment Onstage for Changing Her Career

If you've ever seen Paramore, you know it's become somewhat of a tradition for Hayley Williams to invite fans from the audience to sing "Misery Business" with her. But one of those fans used that moment as a springboard into music, and is now fronting her own group.

Devin Papadol currently fronts the band Honey Revenge, who released their debut album Retrovision back in June. But while in the midst of supporting their new album, the singer took a moment to reflect on how far she's come since a shared moment with the Paramore vocalist that she says "changed the trajectory of my life."

According to Papadol, June 19 was the five-year anniversary of her having a chance to hop onstage with Hayley Williams and Paramore to single "Misery Business." She says in her posting, "Happy five year anniversary to the day that changed the trajectory of my life. This is the day that made me feel like I could really do this. And as sad as I am that I’m missing the Pmore show in LA tonight, the fact that it’s because I’m on tour with my own band is full circle."

She also made note that as a touring artist, she was challenging her crowd in Kansas City to "bring it" since she had to miss celebrating the special occasion at a Paramore show. Check out photos and some video from that powerful fateful moment for the singer below.

Who Are Honey Revenge?

As stated, Papadol did decide to pursue a music career, eventually partnering with Donovan Lloyd in the pop-rock band Honey Revenge out of Los Angeles. The group is currently signed to Thriller Records, having released their debut album Retrovision back in June (available here).

So far, the group has released the singles "Worst Apology," "Airhead" and "Habitual," the latter of which can be heard below. Other favorites include the songs "Are You Impressed?," "Rerun" and "Distracted." As stated, the band is currently on tour, playing St. Paul, Minnesota tomorrow night (July 21) with shows Chicago and Lakewood, Ohio this weekend. See all their stops here.

Honey Revenge, "Habitual"

Paramore Are Touring as Well

Paramore continue to make their way across the country in support of their latest album, This Is Why. After performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles tonight (July 20), they'll hit San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday (July 22), with shows in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City this coming week. See their full itinerary here.

READ MORE: Crowd Steps In After Hayley Williams Loses Microphone Stand Onstage