Longtime Skid Row guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo said in a new interview that he doesn't even think about reuniting with former singer Sebastian Bach.

Bach was the early lead vocalist of the hard rockers who burst on the scene with their 1989 self-titled debut. Bach and Sabo are pictured above in that year. The singer's now a solo artist.

Sabo's sentiment is understandable. After all, it's been a while since Skid Row and Bach parted ways in 1996 following their third album. And Skid Row's first LP with their brand new frontman, singer Erik Gronwall, comes out Oct. 14. It's called The Gang's All Here.

To wit, Sabo's communicated a similar idea about a potential Skid Row reunion with Bach before. He explained earlier this year that that it would feel for him like "living a lie."

The guitarist again expressed thoughts like that on a July episode of the podcast Pushing the Limits. Watch the interview with Sabo down toward the bottom of this post.

Asked by host Brian Shapiro if he envisions a day he and Bach could reconvene musically, Sabo responds, "Not at all. None. We've all moved on. It was an awful long time ago. We're talking 23 years ago, so that's an awful long time ago. [Laughs]" (via Blabbermouth)

Pressed for more, he responds, "I've gotta be honest, it's not something that I think about. Truly, it's not something that I think about. My mind is always in the present and the here-and-now. I'm thankful for everything that we've created. All the collective people who've been a part of Skid Row, that we've all created since the very beginning up until now."

Sabo continues, "The only thing that I can have any sort of part of or control over is the right now, and it's the band that it is now. And we have a new record coming out, The Gang's All Here. And I think we've made some really, really great music. I hope people feel the same way."

He adds, "We're really proud of where we're at right now. We're really proud of the way we're playing and the tours that we're doing, and we're just gonna keep moving forward. So that conversation doesn't even enter my brain, to be honest."

Pre order The Gang's All Here album at this link and check for upcoming Skid Row tour dates right here.

Skid Row's Dave 'The Snake' Sabo on Pushing the Limits - July 22, 2022