What does it mean to be masculine? Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible says he thought he had it all figured out in his youth, but as he's continued to evolve into adulthood, he's made one big realization about masculinity that is now impacting his life.

In a new social media post, the singer recalls being in awe of the action movie heroes of his youth and trying to model himself after what he saw on the big screen, but he confesses that as time has gone on he's come to realize he was missing one key ingredient in fulfilling his personal goals.

What Did Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible Learn About Masculinity?

On Instagram, the buff Slaughter to Prevail vocalist who has been known to spar with bears, shared that there was more to masculinity that just the physical pursuits he'd been holding himself up to.

Rather, there was one key ingredient he had yet to address and intends to focus more on moving forward by addressing his fears and building his spirit. And as he pursues this path, he's hoping that his journey can be inspirational to others as well.

His missive reads as follows:

Let’s talk about masculinity. When I was a kid, I absolutely loved action movies with guys who knew how to fight and looked intimidating. Muscles, fighting skills, physical strength. They inspired fear in others, but seemed to fear nothing themselves. That image became deeply programmed into my mind and I told myself: I want to become just like them! So I started working on my body, pushing myself through challenges and overcoming obstacles. Because getting into great physical shape and developing real fighting skills requires character, discipline and mental toughness. And all of that takes years to build.

But eventually, I realized something. The entire masculinity industry wasn’t actually what I had been chasing from the beginning.

Today, I look at so many guys who have incredible physiques, impressive fighting skills, perfect discipline and everything else. But then I started thinking about fear. And that’s when I finally understood what had truly inspired me as a child when I watched those action movies. Those characters were fearless. Or rather, they weren’t fearless at all. They felt fear, but they overcame it. And then I started noticing people who were physically fragile, yet possessed an absolutely unbreakable spirit. People who could look death straight in the eyes and say: 'Come on then, motherfucker. You think I’m going down without a fight?' And that’s when it hit me. FUCK ALL THIS MASCULINITY BULLSHIT! I WANT TO BE STRONG IN SPIRIT. I’m still going to train my body. I’m still going to practice martial arts and develop my fighting skills. But more importantly, I’m going to confront my own weaknesses and fears. That’s where my real battle begins. And I want to become someone who inspires others to do the same.

Terrible continued the conversation in the caption for the post:

Nobody will ever witness the most important battle of your life. Because your greatest enemy exists only for you. He’s always inside your head. I’m still afraid of death. I’m still afraid of the dark, of the unknown. But goddamn it, I will look those fears straight in the eyes! And you know what? That’s more powerful than any physique, any fighting skills, fame, money or even sex! When you overcome your deepest, darkest fears — the ones that literally make you shit your pants — THAT is true pleasure!

Slaughter to Prevail on Tour

Slaughter to Prevail are still touring behind their 2025 album Grizzly. A North American leg with Rev3rent kicks off Nov. 4 in Liverpool, N.Y. and wraps on Nov. 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

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After the North American run, Slaughter to Prevail will finish out the year with a December run of shows in South America and Mexico. All tour dates and ticketing info can be found via the band's website.

Below, see Slaughter to Prevail in the 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024.