Slaughter to Prevail’s Alex Terrible Seems to Address Nazi Allegations Once + For All in New Post

Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible has issued a new statement addressing accusations of Nazism and far-right support as a result of a black sun tattoo he got in his youth and has since covered up.

The frontman has routinely addressed this issue and the backlash that has come with it, including pressure from fans for other bands to drop off tours with Slaughter to Prevail.

Terrible denied support for Nazism, contending he never held the beliefs to begin with, regretting the people he surrounded himself with at the time he got the tattoo.

This new statement, he said, serves as a warning for anyone who may tour with Slaughter to Prevail and yet another explanation about the controversies of his past. And in the comments, some of his peers showed their support.

What Did Alex Terrible Say in His New Statement?

The Slaughter to Prevail singer offered a lengthy missive on his Instagram and began, "I want to make something very clear to anyone who works with me, wants to work with or is considering doing business with me in the future,

Terrible later acknowledged, "Everyone has the right to make their own decision. But I also want people to understand exactly where I stand. I am not a Nazi. I have never considered myself a Nazi and I never will."

He also revealed the circumstances surrounding getting the black sun tattoo and how his own associations at the time did not match that of the Nazism that has often been tied to the symbol by others, instead using it as a symbol of rebellion.

"Looking at it now as an adult, I understand that my personal interpretation of a symbol doesn’t erase its history or what it represents to other people. I understand why people see it and immediately make certain assumptions about me," Terrible admitted.

In taking personal responsibility for his actions, the Slaughter to Prevail vocalist turned his attention toward who is now — "a musician, a father and a husband who is trying to understand himself and become a better version of himself every single day."

He went on to thank those who've supported him and appreciates those who've put their reputation on the line to do so. His full post can be viewed below.

I want to make something very clear to anyone who works with me, wants to work with me or is considering doing business with me in the future.

I have big plans for my music, my career and everything I’m building around it. Over the years, some people and companies have chosen not to work with me because of controversies surrounding my past. Some of them have even told me privately that they respect me and support me, but they’re afraid of how being associated with me might affect their reputation.

I understand that. Everyone has the right to make their own decision. But I also want people to understand exactly where I stand. I am not a Nazi. I have never considered myself a Nazi and I never will.

When I was a teenager in Russia, I spent time around right-wing people and the football hooligan subculture. I knew what the Black Sun was and I knew its history. But within the specific subculture I was part of in Russia at that time, I did not perceive wearing that symbol as a declaration of Nazism or fascism. To me, it represented something extreme, rebellious and connected to the environment I was surrounded by.

Looking at it now as an adult, I understand that my personal interpretation of a symbol doesn’t erase its history or what it represents to other people. I understand why people see it and immediately make certain assumptions about me. I also understand that choosing to put that symbol on my body was my decision and I take responsibility for that decision. But it does not mean that I was, or am, a Nazi.

At that point in my life, I could barely even leave my house because of panic attacks, depression, and heart problems after an overdose.

And I’m saying this clearly right now: I am not right-wing. I am not left-wing. I am a musician, a father and a husband who is trying to understand himself and become a better version of himself every single day.

If you don’t want to move forward with me or work with me because of the controversy surrounding my past, I understand. But I also won’t work with you in the future.

A lot of people turned their backs on me in the past, but once I became successful, suddenly they wanted to work with me despite the exact same controversy. No, thank you.

And to everyone who has worked with me and continues to work with me — every label, band, company and every person involved — I truly appreciate you. I understand that sometimes you’re putting your own reputation on the line by standing beside me.

Thank you, genuinely, for not turning your backs on me because of the mistakes I made in my past and for believing in me as a human being.

How Did Other Rockers Respond to Alex Terrible's Statement?

The comment section was full of discussion on the vocalist's statement, including some signs of support coming from the rock and metal community.

Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia commented, "I don’t know you super well but I honestly think you are a good human. While traveling the world for so long I really understood how different cultures, language barriers, manners, type of humor, personalities, different backgrounds can confuse how we feel about each other. All I can say is that I met a guy who was super sweet, almost shy that is becoming a demon on stage because of the passion instilled in the music and [I] care about that genuine impression. We all just need to spread more love around us."

READ MORE: Slaughter to Prevail Address Their Live Show Production

SiriusXM DJ Jose Mangin offered, "I got your back forever, my brother" with a series of "100" emojis."

Kane Roberts (ex-Alice Cooper) commented, "Of course! You are unstoppable and your message is hard, skilled and clean! RTFO!"

Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri shared, "I say this with the upmost respect; You don't owe anyone anything. You made it. Just enjoy."

Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody let the "fire" emojis do his talking.

Alex Terrible's Past Controversies

As stated, the Nazi accusations have dogged Terrible throughout his career, but that's not the only problematic thing that had people acting out against the musician.

Prior to his current statement, the most Terrible had opened up about his tattoo was during a May 2024 appearance on the No Jumper podcast. Revealing that he largely got the tattoo because of the crowd he was running with at the time, he shared, "These guys were obviously right-wing guys, but it's not like Nazis or fucking racist they just fucking do this right [wing] stuff."

"I did this stuff and I was like, 'Okay, right now I'm a tough guy.' You know what I mean? Like stupid teenager stuff. But I paid this price because I got canceled and after that, I was like, 'Okay guys, I will cover it up. Okay, okay, okay,'" he added. "I was afraid all of this shit, losing my career and stuff, but then after maybe three years, four years, I realize, 'Okay, I actually was stupid.' You know? I grew up. I grew up and it was in my stupid past, but right now people are saying I'm still Nazi." He then went on to lament that people could not accept that he might have changed as a person in the years since he got the tattoo.

Other past controversies extend to views shared in a 2023 post that led many to claim he was acting in a homophobic manner and in particular was taking a shot at the trans community. The protests against him over that incident allegedly led to protestors calling for his removal from the 2026 Bloodstock lineup that he then proceeded to question in a series of online interactions. After initially pushing back on why he might owe the trans community an apology, he then came around after one poster got through to him about trans fans potentially getting bullied by those taking his silence as a form of acceptance of belief allowing them to get attacked.

"I truly want to bring peace with my music and show motivation to be stronger, to be a better version of myself who can protect people who can't protect themselves," he shared. "I don't want to be that guy who put something negative, bullying and fucking people attacking each other. I don't want this drama at all. I'm just defending myself guys because I don't understand this hate about myself."

There was also a surprise back in February 2026 when a show in Turkey was canceled over concerns of Satanism in the Slaughter to Prevail show. In response, Terrible shared, "I have no clue what they saying but we are SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL not sliden to previl. Also we are not satanic. We are brutal death metal band. I personally will go to Valhalla after I die. @thegrebfather probably will go to hell because he is orthodox Christian. Turkey’s people I love you and respect your country and religion views. But don’t call me satanic."

As stated, the various controversies have piled up and led to pushback, especially when it comes to bands supporting Slaughter to Prevail. Terrible addressed backlash against Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence in a June 2025 posting, while feeling the need to do so again after 2026 support act Rev3rent faced some backlash after signing on to open for them.

See other rock + metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.