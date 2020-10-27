Slayer guitarist Kerry King has joined with Dean Guitars to release yet another run of the special USA-made Kerry King V Signature Guitar.

It's a limited edition axe that represents the first major collaboration between the iconic shredder and the instrument company that's home to many other metal guitarists, including Megadeth's Dave Mustaine. The partnership comes after King spent years working with B.C. Rich and ESP.

See the Dean Kerry King V Signature Guitar down toward the bottom of this post.

The Slayer guitarist's Dean model was first released in limited quantities late last year. Now, another run of 50 of the signature axes is being earmarked for guitar dealers in the United States. That means there's never been a better time for the musically-inclined Kerry King fan to start thinking about purchasing one.

The Dean Kerry King V Signature pairs a mahogany body with a beveled North American maple flat top. The instrument's satin black finish comes adorned with a gloss red Kerry King sigil. A C-shape neck (with 3-piece maple neck-thru design) supports the ebony, 24-fret fingerboard detailed with custom pearl, stone and ebony inlays. LED fret markers along the side of the neck add a hint of flash.

As for electronics, it "takes the already amped-up design of the Kerry King V to the next level with an intense Sustainiac neck pickup and an EMG 81 with PA2 preamp booster bridge pickup that's ideal for volume-boosted solos and overdrive," according to Dean's specs on the instrument.

The guitar seems seems to have the Slayer co-founder excited.

"I'm super stoked to be part of the Dean Guitars family," King said. "This has been an insane long time coming! Together we're going to create some amazing guitars that Dean, Slayer, and Kerry King fans will be as excited as I am to play them. It's gonna be a wild ride for years to come!"

Get more info here.

Dean Guitars

Dean Guitars

Dean Guitars