Sleep Token Book 21-Date Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

They're one of the buzziest bands going, and you can see what all the fuss is about this fall when Sleep Token head out on a U.S. headlining tour.

The "Rituals" tour is set to get underway Sept. 9 in Philadelphia, hitting 21 markets en route to an Oct. 5 finale in Anaheim. Included in the mix of 21 shows is a number of festival appearances, including stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. See all the dates listed below.

The tour news comes as the anticipation builds for Sleep Token's third studio album Take Me Back to Eden, which is on schedule for a May 19 street date through Spinefarm. The album has already generated plenty of viral success thanks to such songs as "Chokehold," "The Summoning" and "Vore." Pre-orders for the set are available here.

As for the tour, tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 14) at 10AM local time. Get your tickets here.

Sleep Token 2023 U.S. Tour

Sept. 8 — Alton, Va. @ BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Sept.9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Sept. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Sept. 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 13 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live

Sept. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Cathedral at The Masonic

Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Myth

Sept. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory

Sept. 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Sept. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hawthorn

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ LOUDER THAN LIFE*

Sept. 25 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

Sept. 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 29 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Market

Oct. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Oct. 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory NP

Oct. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The El Rey Theatre

Oct. 5 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ AFTERSHOCK*

*FESTIVAL DATES

