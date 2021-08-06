Sleep Token’s New Song ‘The Love You Want’ Is Haunting + Beautiful
"The Love You Want" is the latest single from the mysterious, anonymous band Sleep Token, who will release their second album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, in late September.
The track is the second album track to be issued, following "Alkaline," which teetered between spellbinding atmosphere and heavier rhythmic moments. "The Love You Want" remains completely entrenched in a velvety, R&B-tinged dream-state that puts Sleep Token's unnamed singer firmly in the spotlight, his buttery voice enshrouded by minimalist textures, delicate piano melodies and, later, soul-stirring musical crescendos.
Listen to the new song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.
Look for This Place Will Become Your Tomb to be released on Sept. 24 on Spinefarm Records and pre-order your copy of the album here.
Sleep Token, "The Love You Want" Lyrics
You lie an inch apart
On your own continuum
Now keep the freakshow talk
To a careful minimum
I'll find a different harbor
To lay my anchor in
You'll find a different way
To keep from setting sail again
But I'm still full of the love you want
Still waking up beneath it all
And I'm still full of the love you want
I reach for you on faith alone
Seems your heart is locked up
And I still get the combination wrong
Or are you simply waiting to save your love
For someone I am not?
Too many swallowed keys will
Make you bleed internally someday
Maybe, you believe that in the end
You will be better off that way?
Oh, oh, oh, oh
But I'm still full of the love you want
Still waking up beneath it all
And I'm still full of the love you want
I reach for you on faith alone
But I'm still full of the love you want
Still waking up, so below
And I'll be full of the love you want
No matter what, Forever more
And I'm still full of the love you want
And I'm still full of the love you want
And I'm still full of the love you want
The love you want, the love you want, the love you want
And I'm still full of the love you want
And I'm still full of the love you want
And I'm still full of the love you want
The love you want, the love you want, the love you want
Sleep Token, This Place Will Become Your Tomb Artwork + Track Listing
01. "Atlantic"
02. "Hypnosis"
03. "Mine"
04. "Like That"
05. "The Love You Want"
06. "Fall for Me"
07. "Alkaline"
08. "Distraction"
09. "Descending"
10. "Telomeres"
11. "High Water"
12. "Missing Limbs"