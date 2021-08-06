"The Love You Want" is the latest single from the mysterious, anonymous band Sleep Token, who will release their second album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, in late September.

The track is the second album track to be issued, following "Alkaline," which teetered between spellbinding atmosphere and heavier rhythmic moments. "The Love You Want" remains completely entrenched in a velvety, R&B-tinged dream-state that puts Sleep Token's unnamed singer firmly in the spotlight, his buttery voice enshrouded by minimalist textures, delicate piano melodies and, later, soul-stirring musical crescendos.

Look for This Place Will Become Your Tomb to be released on Sept. 24 on Spinefarm Records and pre-order your copy of the album here.

Sleep Token, "The Love You Want" Lyrics

You lie an inch apart

On your own continuum

Now keep the freakshow talk

To a careful minimum I'll find a different harbor

To lay my anchor in

You'll find a different way

To keep from setting sail again But I'm still full of the love you want

Still waking up beneath it all And I'm still full of the love you want

I reach for you on faith alone Seems your heart is locked up

And I still get the combination wrong

Or are you simply waiting to save your love

For someone I am not? Too many swallowed keys will

Make you bleed internally someday

Maybe, you believe that in the end

You will be better off that way? Oh, oh, oh, oh But I'm still full of the love you want

Still waking up beneath it all And I'm still full of the love you want

I reach for you on faith alone But I'm still full of the love you want

Still waking up, so below And I'll be full of the love you want

No matter what, Forever more And I'm still full of the love you want

And I'm still full of the love you want

And I'm still full of the love you want

The love you want, the love you want, the love you want And I'm still full of the love you want

And I'm still full of the love you want

And I'm still full of the love you want

The love you want, the love you want, the love you want You lie an inch apart

On your own continuum

Now keep the freakshow talk

To a careful minimum

Sleep Token, This Place Will Become Your Tomb Artwork + Track Listing

01. "Atlantic"

02. "Hypnosis"

03. "Mine"

04. "Like That"

05. "The Love You Want"

06. "Fall for Me"

07. "Alkaline"

08. "Distraction"

09. "Descending"

10. "Telomeres"

11. "High Water"

12. "Missing Limbs"