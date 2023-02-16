After issuing four new songs this year, Sleep Token — the enigmatic, viral band that has everyone on the internet buzzing — have officially announced their third album, Take Me Back to Eden, alongside another new track, "Vore," which takes on some extreme metal elements.

Take Me Back to Eden completes an album trilogy that began with 2019's Sundowning, the band's debut record, and continued with 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb. A 12-track affair, this upcoming effort already exhibits a wide range of songwriting dynamics and capabilities, from the, at times, black metal-esque nature of "Vore" to the silky and delicate "Aqua Regia."

Look for Sleep Token's third album to be released on May 19 on Spinefarm and pre-order your copy here.

Read the lyrics and listen to "Vore" directly below and scroll further down the page to view the Take Me Back to Eden album art and full track listing.

Indicative of just how much attention the group — whose identities are unknown (the internet has some theories) — have garnered already in 2023, the Take Me Back to Eden track "The Summoning" claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Viral 50 chart earlier this month.

Sleep Token, "Vore" Lyrics (via Genius)

You have become the voice in my head

Only recourse we're left after death

Your viscera welcome me in

Welcome me in

My life is torn, my bones, they bleed

My metaphors fall short in the end

Your flesh and bone welcome me in

Welcome me in Are you in pain like I am?

Are you in pain like I am? Will we remain stuck in the throat of gods?

Will the pain stop if wе go deeper? So let's get swallowеd whole

I wanna go where nobody else will

Ever go Walls of flesh, so warm again

We step into my suffering

My only need, welcome me in

Welcome me in There is always something in the way

I wanna have you to myself for once

Follow me between the jaws of fate

So I can have you to myself for once So let's get swallowed whole

I wanna go where nobody else will

Ever go There is always something in the way

I wanna have you to myself for once Are you in pain like I am?

Are you in pain like I am?

Are you in pain like I am?

Are you in pain like I am?

Sleep Token, "Vore"

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden Album Art + Track Listing

Sleep Token, 'Take Me Back to Eden' Spinefarm loading...

01. "Chokehold"

02. "The Summoning"

03. "Granite"

04. "Aqua Regia"

05. "Vore"

06. "Ascensionism"

07. "Are You Really Okay?"

08. "The Apparition"

09. "DYWTYLM"

10. "Rain"

11. "Take Me Back To Eden"

12. "Euclid"

