Sleep Token Officially Announce ‘Take Me Back to Eden’ Album, Debut Extreme New Song ‘Vore’
After issuing four new songs this year, Sleep Token — the enigmatic, viral band that has everyone on the internet buzzing — have officially announced their third album, Take Me Back to Eden, alongside another new track, "Vore," which takes on some extreme metal elements.
Take Me Back to Eden completes an album trilogy that began with 2019's Sundowning, the band's debut record, and continued with 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb. A 12-track affair, this upcoming effort already exhibits a wide range of songwriting dynamics and capabilities, from the, at times, black metal-esque nature of "Vore" to the silky and delicate "Aqua Regia."
Look for Sleep Token's third album to be released on May 19 on Spinefarm and pre-order your copy here.
Read the lyrics and listen to "Vore" directly below and scroll further down the page to view the Take Me Back to Eden album art and full track listing.
Indicative of just how much attention the group — whose identities are unknown (the internet has some theories) — have garnered already in 2023, the Take Me Back to Eden track "The Summoning" claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Viral 50 chart earlier this month.
Sleep Token, "Vore" Lyrics (via Genius)
You have become the voice in my head
Only recourse we're left after death
Your viscera welcome me in
Welcome me in
My life is torn, my bones, they bleed
My metaphors fall short in the end
Your flesh and bone welcome me in
Welcome me in
Are you in pain like I am?
Are you in pain like I am?
Will we remain stuck in the throat of gods?
Will the pain stop if wе go deeper?
So let's get swallowеd whole
I wanna go where nobody else will
Ever go
Walls of flesh, so warm again
We step into my suffering
My only need, welcome me in
Welcome me in
There is always something in the way
I wanna have you to myself for once
Follow me between the jaws of fate
So I can have you to myself for once
So let's get swallowed whole
I wanna go where nobody else will
Ever go
There is always something in the way
I wanna have you to myself for once
Are you in pain like I am?
Are you in pain like I am?
Are you in pain like I am?
Are you in pain like I am?
Sleep Token, "Vore"
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Chokehold"
02. "The Summoning"
03. "Granite"
04. "Aqua Regia"
05. "Vore"
06. "Ascensionism"
07. "Are You Really Okay?"
08. "The Apparition"
09. "DYWTYLM"
10. "Rain"
11. "Take Me Back To Eden"
12. "Euclid"