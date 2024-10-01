Sleep Token leader Vessel named his favorite '90s album during the first interview he ever did back in 2017.

Vessel and Sleep Token have only rose to prominence in the last couple of years, therefore the interview, which was conducted by Metal Hammer, took place when it wasn't such a challenge to maintain their anonymity. Since then, the members have only done a handful of other interviews, including a video special II did with Drumeo late last year.

The conversation between Vessel and Metal Hammer was for a '90s special that the publication was putting together at the time, and so the frontman shared his favorite album from the decade.

“My favorite 90s album is Fantastic Planet by Failure," the vocalist stated. "It’s devastatingly bleak in a way that resonates into our deepest self.”

Fantastic Planet was Failure's third studio album. It came out in August of 1996, and although the song "Stuck on You" received some attention on the radio and MTV, the album didn't land on the Billboard 200.

Sleep Token's Influences

Because Sleep Token have largely avoided doing interviews over the years, we don't have a concrete set of influences to refer to. However, II shared some of the drummers that have inspired him over the years during the aforementioned Drumeo interview from last December.

"I’ve always been a big Eric Moore fan and gospel drummers in general. But I’ve taken a lot of influence from Eric’s licks and they find their way into my playing," II said, further citing Joey Jordison, Mudvayne's Matt McDonaugh and Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Nile) as three heavier drummers that have had an impact on him.