Congratulations are in order for Slipknot, who just reached an incredible milestone, surpassing a whopping one billion views on their YouTube channel. In celebration, they've issued a 360 degree, 3D video of the first-ever live performance of the Iowa cut "The Shape" from last year's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest performance.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be on Slipknot's stage (we know you have) you can experience the thrillride from the comfort of your own home. The video was shot live and directed by Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, offering different looks from various angles of the stage. You can take in the energy of the crowd, transforming yourself into a silent member of Slipknot or watch the band up close like never before.

As for now, Slipknot do not have any shows booked as Corey Taylor is dedicating his time to Stone Sour, who will be releasing the highly-anticipated Hydrograd on June 30. The band has already released two new songs and will be supporting Korn on a North American summer tour (dates here).

Meanwhile, Clown has stated the the writing process has begun for the successor to Slipknot's .5: The Gray Chapter and that a good deal of material was written on the road promoting the 2014 album. “We’re not just gonna sit around … some of us aren’t just gonna sit around, because we’ve done that for 20 years. We just feel like writing. We’ve had so much fun writing The Gray Chapter, and people that started writing together during this album cycle never wrote together in 15 years, so things are a little bit different and it’s amazing and it’s fun, and we have a good time," he told WRIF.

