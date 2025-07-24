Slipknot Officially Announce Different Box Set After Limited Release Frustrated Fans – Here’s What’s Inside

Slipknot fans will still have their shot at a pretty outstanding box set celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1999 album after frustration over the limited-edition run of "blood filled" box sets earlier in the week.

There will be special 25th anniversary deluxe reissue coming from their former label Roadrunner Records on Sept. 5 that will be offered through physical and digital retailers.

Earlier this week, a special "blood filled" version of the box set was issued after a mystery website's countdown clock lapsed, but a site crash and a 100-copy limit that sold out almost immediately left some fans confused and frustrated by the situation.

But now comes word that there are more box sets. However, these are the "blood splatter" editions and there are only 1899 units that will be issued worldwide. So what's inside? Let's take a closer look.

What's Inside Slipknot's 6LP (25th Anniversary Blood Splatter Box Set)?

Pre-orders for the special 6LP "blood splatter" edition of their 25th anniversary box set are now live.

This set includes exclusive new artwork and unseen imagery that has been collected from the band's personal archives. You'll also get 59 recordings that span not only include the original album, but also features the band's legendary Indigo Ranch demos. Plus you'll gets mixes, live versions of songs and other rarities both from the era in which they were conceived and in periods of additional promotion throughout the years.

All of this material will be spread out over 6 colorful blood splatter LPs. And, on top of all that, there will be 9 new Slipknot collectors photo cards included in the box set.

Given the limit on the number of box sets available, there is also a limit of two when it comes to the number of box sets you can purchase. As previously stated, the box sets will arrive on Sept. 5, but pre-orders are currently underway at the Slipknot merch website.

How Does the Slipknot 25th Anniversary Reissue Tracklisting Shape Up?

Get a closer look at the track listing for blood splatter editions of the Slipknot 25th anniversary box set below:

LP 1: Slipknot - Tracklist:

The seminal debut album from Slipknot.

Side 1

742617000027

(sic)

Eyeless

Wait and Bleed

Surfacing

Spit It Out

Tattered and Torn

Me Inside

Side 2

Liberate

Prosthetics

No Life

Diluted

Only One

Scissors

*LP 2 & 3: Indigo Ranch Mixes - Tracklist:

The legendary Indigo Ranch mixes. In 1999 the band gathered at Malibu’s Indigo Ranch to record their breakthrough debut. These early rough mixes showcase the raw energy and chaotic vibe before the final Ross Robinson mixes.

Side 1

(sic)

Eyeless

Surfacing

Tattered and Torn

Side 2

Only One

Liberate

Suck These Nuts (Get This)

Killing Leslie

Side 3

Me Inside

Wait and Bleed

No Life

Interloper (Diluted)

Side 4

Spit It Out

Eeyore

Scissors

LP 4: Demos and Alternate Mixes - Tracklist:

Side One: Demos - These are the original demos recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. These demos were then refined in the studio to become the debut album. Some of the actual tracks from the demos were used in the final mixes.

Side Two: Jay Baumgardner and Ulrich Wild Mixes - The band and label wanted to have test mixes done before finalizing the album and connected with two other renowned mixers to see what they would do to the mixes. Each has a different take on the tracks.

Side 1

Wait and Bleed (Demo)

Snap (Demo)

Interloper (Demo)

Despise (Demo)

Only One (Demo)

Me Inside (Demo)

Prosthetics (Demo)

Side 2

Surfacing (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

Only One (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

No Life (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

(sic) (Ulrich Wild Mix)

Purity

Eeyore

*LP 5 & 6: Live - Tracklist:

Months after the debut album, the band took to the road and these live recordings showcase the band’s atmospheric rise from headlining Hartford, Connecticut’s legendary 1200 seat Webster Theater in September of 1999, to playing in front of massive crowds in the UK and Iowa in late 2000.

Side 1

Wait and Bleed (Live in Hartford 1999)

Surfacing (Live in Hartford 1999)

Purity (Live in Hartford 1999)

Spit It Out (Live in Hartford 1999)

Eeyore (Live in Hartford 1999)

Side 2

(sic) (Live in the UK 2000)

Eyeless (Live in the UK 2000)

No Life (Live in the UK 2000)

Eeyore (Live in the UK 2000)

Liberate (Live in the UK 2000)

Side 3

Purity (Live in the UK 2000)

Prosthetics (Live in the UK 2000)

Spit It Out (Live in the UK 2000)

Wait and Bleed (Live in the UK 2000)

Get This (Live in the UK 2000)

Side 4

Surfacing (Live in the UK 2000)

Me Inside (Live in the UK 2000)

Scissors (Live in Iowa 2000)

*LP Exclusive To Box Set Only

