In one of the strangest collaborations ever, Slipknot have teamed up with video game publisher Atlus to make masks to commemorate their new game Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

In a video posted yesterday (May 28) to YouTube, Atlus caught up with Jim Ojala, who's been one of the mask makers for Slipknot for the past five years. Ojala helped bring many of Slipknot's past looks to life, including Clown's metallic mask and Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff's mask in 2019.

Ojala walks us through the construction of what goes into his studio's mask-making. Atlus has tasked the crew with making masks for three of the game's demons: Daemon, Gurulu and Loup-Garou. Each of the designs seem pretty ready-made for the team, as they're all extremely monstrous looking and would look pretty solid as Slipknot masks.

There's numerous steps involved, from making the initial plaster casts to painting and de-molding. The finished products are truly excellent, worthy of both the SMT franchise and the Slipknot name.

Check out the video below.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance x @slipknot | Making of the Masks

What is Shin Megami Tensei?

Shin Megami Tensei is one of the longest-running RPG franchises in all of video games, dating way back to 1987 with the release of Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei. The franchise has numerous sub-series, including the ultra-popular Persona games. While most of the installments are unrelated to one another, the franchise maintains a common thread of summoning demons, taking control of occult creatures and folklore.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance makes total sense as a game that Slipknot would collaborate with. The original SMTV is not a walk in the park, relying on players to think tactically about how they approach their builds. It's truly for the hardcore, and it pushes the limit of how metal the character designs are.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance drops June 14.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Trailer

Slipknot Video Game History

Slipknot themselves have had a long history with video games. In 2022, they became playable characters in Smite, a popular MOBA. In 2020, singer Corey Taylor dropped a mini wrestling game promoting his album CMFT, where you could play as Taylor and beat the hell out of a range of competitors.

Maybe this means the next Persona game will feature a group of teen investigators who happen to be Slipknot fans? It's hard to say.