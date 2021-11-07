Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Reveals New Mask

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg revealed his new mask at Knotfest Los Angeles on Friday. Weinberg is the second member of Slipknot to don a new mask with vocalist Corey Taylor debuting his new mask at Rocklahoma Festival in September.

As all maggots know, each new Slipknot album comes with new visuals, including new masks.

"With Slipknot, at least for most of us in the band, the mask is part of the art — it's not just the visual and the shock; it's a representation of who I am in that album," Taylor explained in a 2017 episode of Vice's The Therapist. "So, for me, it's as natural as having a different hairstyle for one album and tour cycle, wearing different clothes for an album and tour cycle. It's a part of the dynamic. It's one of the things that you look forward to. Not just writing the songs, not just putting the music together, not just putting the visuals together, but what… who am I in this album?"

In addition to his new mask making its live debut, Weinberg posted the new look on Instagram, which you can see below.

Slipknot released a new song, "The Chapeltown Rag," on Nov. 5 and played it live for the first time at Knotfest Los Angeles. See video here.

The concert — which took place at the Banc of California Stadium and was the band's first time headlining a stadium — featured support from Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended and Cherry Bombs.

See Weinberg's mask below.