Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy.

Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Nothing More and Destrage, providing Italian audiences with some of the top talent in both hard rock and metal music.

The festival will be held at Bologna's Arena Parco Nord on June 25, with tickets for Knotfest Italy going on sale tomorrow (Dec. 7) via the festival website.

Slipknot, of course, will be the primary draw, currently touring off of their 2022 release The End, So Far. The Architects have generated plenty of buzz off their latest release, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, while metal vets Amon Amarth also had a 2022 offering with The Great Heathen Army.

Most of the acts on the bill had new music in 2022. I Prevail are promoting True Power, Nothing More recently dropped Spirits, Lorna Shore pulled together their Pain Remains album and Destrage will be supporting So Much, too soon.

So if you're in the area or are viewing this as a 2023 vacation destination, be sure to get your tickets to the inaugural Knotfest Italy.