Slipknot, Korn + More Announced in First Wave of Knotfest Japan 2023 Lineup
Slipknot's Knotfest will return to Japan in 2023, finally realizing a plan that was initially set in motion to take place in 2020. The pandemic kept pushing back the group's Knotfest Japan plans, but they've now revealed a partial lineup for the 2023 edition.
Slipknot will head up both days of the festival, which is set to take place April 1 and 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall. Joining Slipknot on the first day are Japanese rockers Man With a Mission, the wolf mask-wearing hard rock outfit who've enjoyed some crossover to American audiences, including appearing on a previous Knotfest lineup in the U.S.
The second day has Korn as the primary support act, with Maximum the Hormone also announced for the April 2 bill. A full lineup will be revealed at a later date.
Tickets for Knotfest Japan will go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 16) via the festival website, with merch option packages available as well.
Slipknot had initially meant to stage a Knotfest Japan event in 2020 as one of the primary stops on a larger tour, but the show had to be moved due to the pandemic. After being pushed back to 2021 and 2022, Knotfest Japan will finally resume this coming year.