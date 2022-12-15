Slipknot, Korn + More Announced in First Wave of Knotfest Japan 2023 Lineup

Slipknot's Knotfest will return to Japan in 2023, finally realizing a plan that was initially set in motion to take place in 2020. The pandemic kept pushing back the group's Knotfest Japan plans, but they've now revealed a partial lineup for the 2023 edition.

Slipknot will head up both days of the festival, which is set to take place April 1 and 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall. Joining Slipknot on the first day are Japanese rockers Man With a Mission, the wolf mask-wearing hard rock outfit who've enjoyed some crossover to American audiences, including appearing on a previous Knotfest lineup in the U.S.

The second day has Korn as the primary support act, with Maximum the Hormone also announced for the April 2 bill. A full lineup will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets for Knotfest Japan will go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 16) via the festival website, with merch option packages available as well.

Slipknot had initially meant to stage a Knotfest Japan event in 2020 as one of the primary stops on a larger tour, but the show had to be moved due to the pandemic. After being pushed back to 2021 and 2022, Knotfest Japan will finally resume this coming year.

Knotfest Japan 2023 Teaser Video