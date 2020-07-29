Slipknot and masks? The two go hand-in-hand, which is why the outfit makes the perfect metal act to speak out about wearing face masks in everyday life.

Indeed, a couple of the masked rockers have offered their takes on mask-wearing in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After all, if they can wear their cumbersome (and terrifying) masks for a whole concert, certainly others can don a simple face covering when going out in public.

The CDC now recommends using cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, many municipalities are enacting mask mandates as novel coronavirus cases surge. That's undoubtedly why Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jay Weinberg are getting asked about their mask-wearing habits lately.

"The main thing is to find a mask that fits," Taylor told Spin. "I know a lot of people complain about it, like, hurting their ears and shit, but that's because your mask is too small. Or your head's too big. Whichever is the case, I'm not too sure."

The Slipknot vocalist and budding solo artist continued, "But think about it this way: you're talking about a few moments of discomfort against the possibility of being dead. It sells itself."

Weinberg shares his bandmate's sense of devotion to the mask. To wit, being a more recent recruit of the Nine, he's underscored how critical the band's costumes are to Slipknot's entire aesthetic.

"You just have to deal with it, you just have to accept," Weinberg recently explained to The Metal Circus TV, as Brave Words pointed out. "It's not fun, it's not enjoyable, it's not any of those things, but it is necessary, for sure."

However, the Slipknot drummer didn't field a query specifically related to COVID-19 face coverings. Still, the musician's thoughts about enduring discomfort associated with his Slipknot mask draw huge parallels to people wearing more straightforward face coverings to protect themselves and others.

"It's about conveying art," Weinberg added, "and it's about conveying the well-rounded approach to art that Slipknot takes, so that's just part of it. And I understood that when I joined this band as a huge factor of it."

Slipknot aren't the only band offering bold exhortations to face mask-wearing. Their masked brethren and onetime rivals in Mushroomhead feel the same way, as evidenced by drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton's musing to Spin. He even doubles up on masks at one point in his act's set.

"You take one mask off halfway through a song, and there's the big reveal," the Mushroomhead bandleader said. "So, if I can wear two masks for three songs, you can wear one for 10 minutes at the grocery store."