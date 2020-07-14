Slipknot’s V-Man Is Now Married

Congratulations to Mr. Alessandro Venturella, aka V-Man of Slipknot, who just got married! He shared the wonderful news on his Instagram.

Despite tour cancelations and a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus, V-Man was able to celebrate love. The bassist has now married artist Lisa Graham. "We finally did it. Me and [Lisa Graham] got married," he captioned his photo on social media.

Not much is known about their relationship or when it began, but their first photos together on social media date back to around December of 2018. As per Graham's wedding post, they tied the knot in London. See a photo below.

Congratulations again, Loudwire wishes the newlyweds a happy and healthy marriage!

Slipknot were forced to cancel their tour dates throughout 2020 due to Covid-19. Knotfest Japan has been rescheduled to January of 2021 as of now, but stay tuned for further updates.