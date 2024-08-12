Slipknot’s V-Man Shares Close-Up of Sick New Mask

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella shared a close-up of his new mask on social media.

The mask seems to have been designed specifically for the band's current 25th anniversary tour, as V-Man wore a different mask when the band played a handful of shows in the spring. The new mask is silver and has slits over the eyes and mouth instead of holes.

According to V-Man's social media post, the mask was designed by visual artist and sculptor Hedi Xandt.

"I’ve been a massive fan of his work and thought it was time to go get him to make me a piece of his Art for @slipknot. Beyond stoked!" the caption reads.

In Xandt's own post about the mask, he went into a bit more detail and shared some additional photos.

"Before I forget……here’s a first and closer look at the mask that @vmanshreds debuted for the start of the @slipknot 25th (!) anniversary tour this weekend," his caption reads. "Its design nods to earlier incarnations of V Man‘s face and references Italian expressionist sculptures ravaged and converted into a mask by brute force."

Xandt added that this particular mask is one of three different designs, and that there will be more to see in the future.

Slipknot's recent shows have been based heavily on their early tours. They've been wearing red jumpsuits, the longtime members have masks that resemble the ones they sported in the late '90s and their setlist has consisted solely of songs written before 1999.

Their next show is tonight (Aug. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

See the rest of their upcoming dates on their website.