Revealing the existence of "another 15 songs that didn't make the cut" for Slipknot's upcoming effort We Are Not Your Kind, percussionist Shawn Crahan illustrated to Kerrang! the enigmatic methodology the band follow when selecting album cuts in a new interview portion published Tuesday (July 30).

With just over a week left to go until the album is finally released, the musician described the surplus of material Slipknot found themselves with following recording sessions. In fact, in addition to the 14 songs slated to appear on WANYK, he said a further "seven or eight" leftovers exist in completed form. (The remaining half of the unused tunes were presumably left at some point in the demo process.)

"Did we know that this was going to be the album? No. No one knows," Crahan explained. "There's another 15 songs that didn't make the cut — there's at least seven or eight songs that are recorded, with vocals, that did not make this album. There's so much material, but all that material whittled this down to its anomaly, and to its presentation."

He continued, "Usually you take your collection of records, and you make an album. So we have a bunch of records, and we have to basically decide which ones of those records can make up a thought process known as We Are Not Your Kind."

We Are Not Your Kind — which has thus far given us two tracks, the singles "Solway Firth" and "Unsainted" — comes out Aug. 9.