On Nov. 27, Smashing Pumpkins will release their new double album, Cyr. With 20 new tracks on the way, the band already debuted a pair of new singles and have just issued two more: "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict" and "Wrath."

Both songs continue in the same vein of "The Colour of Love" and "Cyr," where the Pumpkins' sound has evolved into a synth and beat-heavy approach, which fits perfectly with today's mainstream music while stylistically rooted in electronic-based and new wave acts acts of decades past.

Listen to "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict" and "Wrath" further down the page.

"Cyr is dystopic folly," Smashing Pumpkins mastermind Billy Corgan said of the forthcoming record, which will be the band's 11th. "One soul against the world sort of stuff," he continued, "set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith."

Rounding out Corgan (who also produced Cyr) in the Pumpkins lineup are James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain and Jeff Schroeder. Pre-orders for the record, which will be the band's first on Sumerian Records, can be placed here.

A five-part animated series written by Corgan, In Ashes, will also accompany Cyr. The first two episodes will debut at the Smashing Pumpkins' YouTube channel at 12PM ET today (Sept. 25).

Smashing Pumpkins, "Confessions of Dopamine Addict"

Smashing Pumpkins, "Wrath"