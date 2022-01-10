Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer Lead 2022 BeachLife Festival Lineup

It may be the middle of winter, but it's time to start thinking of cool tunes, tasty waves and a warm ocean breeze as the organizers of the BeachLife Festival have announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of their event. The three-day music fest will feature headliners Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins and the Steve Miller Band.

Now in its third year, the BeachLife Festival will take over the waterfront in Redondo Beach, California for three days and nights - May 13-15 - with an eclectic lineup featuring a blend of rock, indie, reggae and jam performers.

The festival kicks off on May 13 with Weezer in Friday headline spot, with support from 311, Black Pumas, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance, Cannons, Atlas Genius, Jim Lindberg, Long Beach Dub Allstars, the Aggrolites and more.

Saturday (May 14) will have Smashing Pumpkins atop the bill, with Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, Capital Cities, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Sugar Ray, The Record Company, Donavan Frankenreiter, Magic!, Phantom Planet, Art Alexakis and more set to play.

And legendary rockers the Steve Miller Band will do the closing honors on Sunday (May 15), taking the stage after Sheryl Crow, Lord Huron, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, the Allman Betts Band, Ozomatli, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and others. You can check out the full lineup in the admat at the bottom of this post.

All tickets for the 2022 edition of the BeachLife Festival are now on sale via the event website.

2022 BeachLife Festival Lineup

