Social Distortion Book Fall 2018 North American Tour

So-Cal punk rock icons Social Distortion haven't released an album since 2011's Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but that hasn't stopped the group from hitting the road. They'll embark on a headlining North American run this fall featuring a different set of support acts on each half of the run.

It begins in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 11 with Justin Townes Earle and Valley Queen tapped as the openers for the rest of the month, with Justin Townes Earle not appearing on select dates. The second half of the trek, featuring support acts Will Hoge and Pony Bradshaw, will occupy October and come to a close on Oct. 26 in Las Vegas.

See the full list of stops below.

Tickets go on sale at 12PM local time today (May 30) at the Social Distortion website.

Social Distortion are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lone live record, Live at the Roxy, with a double LP reissue which is due June 29 can be pre-ordered here.

Social Distortion 2018 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 11 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

Sept. 13 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

Sept. 15 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall*

Sept. 18 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Sept. 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 22 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

Sept. 25 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Sept. 26 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Sept. 28 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Electric Factory

Sept. 29 — Silver Springs, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 30 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea Hear Now^

Oct. 03 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theater

Oct. 04 — Providence, R.I. @ The Strand Ballroom & Theater

Oct. 05 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom

Oct. 06 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 09 — Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Oct. 10 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore, Detroit

Oct. 13 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 14 — Greensburg, Penn. @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 16 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Oct. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @Old National Theater

Oct. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

Oct. 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

All Sept. dates with Justin Townes Earl + Valley Queen

* Valley Queen only support

All Oct. dates with Will Hoge + Pony Bradshaw

^ Social Distortion only

