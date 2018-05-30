Social Distortion Book Fall 2018 North American Tour
So-Cal punk rock icons Social Distortion haven't released an album since 2011's Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but that hasn't stopped the group from hitting the road. They'll embark on a headlining North American run this fall featuring a different set of support acts on each half of the run.
It begins in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 11 with Justin Townes Earle and Valley Queen tapped as the openers for the rest of the month, with Justin Townes Earle not appearing on select dates. The second half of the trek, featuring support acts Will Hoge and Pony Bradshaw, will occupy October and come to a close on Oct. 26 in Las Vegas.
See the full list of stops below.
Tickets go on sale at 12PM local time today (May 30) at the Social Distortion website.
Social Distortion are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lone live record, Live at the Roxy, with a double LP reissue which is due June 29 can be pre-ordered here.
Social Distortion 2018 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 11 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater
Sept. 13 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*
Sept. 15 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall*
Sept. 18 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Sept. 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 22 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater
Sept. 25 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Sept. 26 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Sept. 28 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Electric Factory
Sept. 29 — Silver Springs, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 30 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea Hear Now^
Oct. 03 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theater
Oct. 04 — Providence, R.I. @ The Strand Ballroom & Theater
Oct. 05 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom
Oct. 06 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Oct. 09 — Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
Oct. 10 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore, Detroit
Oct. 13 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 14 — Greensburg, Penn. @ The Palace Theater
Oct. 16 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Oct. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @Old National Theater
Oct. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall
Oct. 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
All Sept. dates with Justin Townes Earl + Valley Queen
* Valley Queen only support
All Oct. dates with Will Hoge + Pony Bradshaw
^ Social Distortion only
