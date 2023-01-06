Soulfly Finally Announce New Guitarist Who Will Replace Marc Rizzo

The time has come! With a wealth of early 2023 touring on the books, Soulfly has made the move to replace former guitarist Marc Rizzo in the band, revealing that Mike DeLeon will be their new guitarist whenever they hit the road.

DeLeon comes to the band after playing with Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals and Incite amongst other groups. The guitarist revealed the news himself via his social media, stating, "It's official, I'll be jamming the Axe for the one and Only.. the Mighty Soulfly!! Its a total honor to be playing with Max and tribe. Rehearsals have been great and full of Metal! Check the Soulfly dates, spread the word and we will see you all very soon."

The Max Cavalera-led band has undergone numerous changes over the years, and the latest addition could yield a little confusion as Mike DeLeon will now be rocking alongside bassist Mike Leon, who previously joined the group in 2015. The four-piece is rounded out by Max Cavalera's son, Zyon Cavalera, who has been handling the drums for the band since 2012.

Soulfly parted ways with Rizzo in 2021 after an 18-year tenure. At the time Cavalera cited "personal reasons" for the split and the group pulled in Fear Factory's Dino Cazares to help fill the void on tour dates. Rizzo revealed his plans to pursue a solo project and shortly after his exit he revealed that he had rejoined Ill Nino.

Soulfly announced their 2023 touring plans back in November. The trek, which has Bodybox as direct support, will feature three legs with different openers (Half Heard Voices, Skinflint and Drift) and comes in support of their latest album Totem. You can see all the stops listed below.

Soulfly 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock*

Jan. 26 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum*

Jan. 27 - Farmington, N.M. @ Inspired Moments Event Center*

Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad*

Jan. 29 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse*

Jan. 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard*

Feb. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees*

Feb. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live*

Feb. 03 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box*

Feb. 04 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar*

Feb. 05 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish*

Feb. 07 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall*

Feb. 08 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly*

Feb. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven*

Feb. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum*

Feb. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room*

Feb. 13 - West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern*

Feb. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27*

Feb. 15 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing*

Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage*

Feb. 17 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz+

Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg+

Feb. 19 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom+

Feb. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall+

Feb. 21 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground+

Feb. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon+

Feb. 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room+

Feb. 25 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts+

Feb. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse+

Feb. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s Music Diner+

March 01 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop+

March 02 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory+

March 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge+

March 04 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre+

March 05 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club+

March 07 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room^

March 08 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom^

March 10 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ^

March 11 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater^

March 13 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station^

March 14 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry^

March 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory^

March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon^

March 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom^

March 18 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall^

March 19 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse^

March 21 - Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater^

March 22 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post^

March 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium @ The Catalyst^

March 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge^

March 25 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s^

March 26 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall^

March 28 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing Company^

March 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom^

March 30 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House^

March 31 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box^

April 01 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre^

* with Half Heard Voices

+ with Skinflint

^ with Drift