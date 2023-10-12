The Machine Killer tour featuring co-headliners Static-X and Sevendust alongside special guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty hit a snag yesterday in Murfreesboro, Tenn. where the show was canceled last-minute due to inadequate security.

A statement on the matter has been released by the co-headliners.

The tour — the first between Static-X and Sevendust since 1999 — kicked off on Oct. 6 in Houston, Texas. This current leg will wrap up on Nov. 1 and a second run is already booked from Feb. 1 through Feb. 27 (see those dates near the bottom of this page).

Fans hoping to catch the stop at the Hot Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro unfortunately did not get their opportunity as the artists, promoter and venue worked to find a solution that would allow the show to go on as intended after encountering issues earlier in the day.

In a joint statement shared by Static-X and Sevendust, the bands explain the circumstances:

The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show. We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures. We wish this didn’t happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can.

Safety of everyone involved — artists, crews, venue staff and fans — is paramount and refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

READ MORE: Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon - My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

The co-headliners are out on the road promoting new music. Sevendust recently released their 14th album Truth Killer while Static-X pushed their latest, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, to Jan. 26 of next year (pre-order it here). Special guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty also have new records out — Blood Money Part Zer0 and Hurts To Be Human, respectively.

You can also see the newly released music video for Static-X's "Z0mbie" beneath the upcoming tour dates directly below.

Static-X + Sevendust Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Support from Dope + Lines of Loyalty

2023:

Oct. 13 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Oct. 14 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 15 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall

Oct. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 18 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde

Oct. 19 - Gary, Ind. @ The Hard Rock

Oct. 20 - Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center

Oct. 22 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Tulsa Theatre

Oct. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ REVEL

Oct. 28 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock

Oct. 30 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Oct. 31 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

2024:

Feb. 01 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

Feb. 02 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

Feb. 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Feb. 04 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center

Feb. 06 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 07 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 09 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana

Feb. 10 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Feb. 13 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Feb. 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 17 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Feb. 18 – Toronto, British Columbia @ Pickering Resort Casino

Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

Feb. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Feb. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 26 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 27 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Static-X, "Z0mbie" Music Video