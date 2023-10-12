Static-X + Sevendust Cancel Show ‘Due to Inadequate Security Measures,’ Share Statement
The Machine Killer tour featuring co-headliners Static-X and Sevendust alongside special guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty hit a snag yesterday in Murfreesboro, Tenn. where the show was canceled last-minute due to inadequate security.
A statement on the matter has been released by the co-headliners.
The tour — the first between Static-X and Sevendust since 1999 — kicked off on Oct. 6 in Houston, Texas. This current leg will wrap up on Nov. 1 and a second run is already booked from Feb. 1 through Feb. 27 (see those dates near the bottom of this page).
Fans hoping to catch the stop at the Hot Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro unfortunately did not get their opportunity as the artists, promoter and venue worked to find a solution that would allow the show to go on as intended after encountering issues earlier in the day.
In a joint statement shared by Static-X and Sevendust, the bands explain the circumstances:
The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show. We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures. We wish this didn’t happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can.
Safety of everyone involved — artists, crews, venue staff and fans — is paramount and refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.
The co-headliners are out on the road promoting new music. Sevendust recently released their 14th album Truth Killer while Static-X pushed their latest, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, to Jan. 26 of next year (pre-order it here). Special guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty also have new records out — Blood Money Part Zer0 and Hurts To Be Human, respectively.
You can also see the newly released music video for Static-X's "Z0mbie" beneath the upcoming tour dates directly below.
Static-X + Sevendust Co-Headlining Tour Dates
Support from Dope + Lines of Loyalty
2023:
Oct. 13 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
Oct. 14 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 15 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall
Oct. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 18 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde
Oct. 19 - Gary, Ind. @ The Hard Rock
Oct. 20 - Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center
Oct. 22 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Tulsa Theatre
Oct. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ REVEL
Oct. 28 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock
Oct. 30 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Oct. 31 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
2024:
Feb. 01 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues
Feb. 02 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
Feb. 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Feb. 04 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center
Feb. 06 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 07 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Feb. 09 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana
Feb. 10 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Feb. 13 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Feb. 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Feb. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Feb. 17 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
Feb. 18 – Toronto, British Columbia @ Pickering Resort Casino
Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live
Feb. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater
Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
Feb. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Feb. 26 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Feb. 27 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Static-X, "Z0mbie" Music Video
