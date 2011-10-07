Steel Panther, ’17 Girls in a Row’ – Song Review

Comedic hair metal band Steel Panther have gained a massive amount of notoriety with their brand of Sunset Strip glam rock. Formally known as Metal Skool, Steel Panther deliver hilariously nostalgic tunes from the days before bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam took over the airwaves.

'17 Girls in a Row' is the band's first single from their upcoming album 'Balls Out,' and the track delivers exactly what Steel Panther is known for and what metal fans are certain to embrace.

Steel Panther had their biggest break to date with the track, "Death to All But Metal" from their 2009 release, 'Feel the Steel.' Having already set the bar high, '17 Girls in a Row' proves that Steel Panther are more than one-hit wonders.

From the very start, '17 Girls in a Row' exudes an attitude reminiscent of Motley Crue and Poison. The song is filled with hysterical lyrics such as, "I rocked 17 girls in the grocery store / Never lost my direction, no / They had to mop off sauce in aisle three / And my log in the produce sex, sex, section."

Guitarist Russ "Satchel" Parrish shows off his prowess once again with a perfectly fitting lead riff and impressive soloing, while Michael Starr owns his vocal performance, conveying personality and classic glam rock falsettos.

Steel Panther are the perfect band for metal fans who both appreciate and lament cliche '80s hair metal. Regardless of your personal taste, '17 Girls in a Row' is a fun song to sing along with while you're pretending to headline the Roxy in girly makeup and skin-tight leather pants.

Listen to Steel Panther's '17 Girls in a Row'