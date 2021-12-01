Steel Panther Ask Fans to Help Choose Their Next Bassist

Who will eventually take over the bass duties for Steel Panther after the exit this year of Lexxi Foxx? You could have a say in that decision as Steel Panther have sifted through all the audition submissions and narrowed down the field of potential bassists, allowing fans to weigh in on the remaining contenders for the vacant slot in the group.

The current trio of Michael Starr, Satchel and Stix Zadinia have maintained their touring without Foxx, employing guest bassists, but they've also been spending their time looking through the over 1669 submissions that have come in as well. Those submitting were asked to show video playing various songs from the band's catalog while also explaining why they'd be the perfect replacement.

Now they've narrowed it down to a final 32 bracket-style competition asking the fans to help them narrow it down to the final eight. Each day two finalists will be posted on their Steel Panther "Road to the Road" website so that fans will have a chance to vote on their favorites. Early entries by Rikki Dazzle and Rikki Thrash have both made it to the finals and both musicians will play with the group during their December dates.

“Two Finalists are in, Eight More To Be Selected. That's where you come in! Welcome to The Road to the Road Tournament," stated the band. "From over 1669 submissions, we've narrowed the field to the top 32 and we want YOU to help us determine the top 10! Every day between now and Dec. 24, we're featuring two bassists as we work our way through the bracket below. All you have to do is check out the videos and vote for your favorites! Let the games BEGIN!!”

So check back daily to let your voice be heard and this threesome will soon become a foursome once more.

As stated, two of the musicians vying for the spot will get their shot onstage with the band this month. The group has eight more dates before the calendar hits 2022 and you can get ticketing info here while checking out the cities, venues and dates below. And stay tuned as more new Steel Panther music is expected in 2022.

Steel Panther 2021 Tour Dates

Dec. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Barber Shop *

Dec. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom #

Dec. 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone #

Dec. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre #

Dec. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant #

Dec. 16 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live *

Dec. 17 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre *

Dec. 31 – Suquamish, Wash. @ Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort *

* Featuring Rikki Dazzle on bass

# Featuring Rikki Thrash on bass