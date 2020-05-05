A read through a lyric sheet may indicate otherwise, but Steel Panther are all about giving, not just receiving. They're men of action and in an effort to benefit animal rescue, so they've set up the "All Day Kitty Cam," which will live stream a video feed of cats available for adoption at a local shelter. Also, in a surprise twist on their "What Fucking Day Is It?" daily PSA clips, comedian and TV host George Lopez made a surprise appearance in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

The "All Day Kitty Cam" adoption initiative is a joint effort between Steel Panther the Los Angeles-based animal shelter Heavenly Pets, which has seen an uptick in care for abandoned pets in relation to the coronavirus. In addition to the video feed of cats up for adoption, viewers will be able to make donations to the shelter to help with costs incurred from the rise of abandoned pets.

"We heard GivingTuesdayNow was May 5th and our early plan was to give away free Mexican beer for Cinco de Mayo, but the stupid virus ruined our plan. Fuck you, coronavirus," said Steel Panther.

The band continued, "Then we heard about all the pussy being abandoned, we thought we had to do something because Steel Panther makes it no secret how much we love…. cats. We hope this stream can help our friends at Heavenly Pets and give people at home something cute to see."

View the livestream here.

As mentioned earlier, the group has been churning out daily reminder videos about what day it currently is. In mid-April, the "What Fucking Day Is It?" series began and has since featured a number of guest stars, including Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Scott Ian (Anthrax, The Damned Things), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Bumblefoot (Sons of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses), Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch) and even Joey Fatone (N*Sync).

Now, Steel Panther have attracted their biggest guest yet — comedy legend George Lopez, who delivered a message in Spanish to not only help you keep track of what day of the week it is, but to celebrate the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo.

Watch that clip directly below.