Steel Panther Launch Actual Dating App for Rock Fans Along With New Song ‘Friends With Benefits’

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! And if you don't have a partner this V-Day, don't worry, Steel Panther have got your back. In fact, the ever-innovative rockers have developed their first-ever app for mobile phones called "Rock N' Talk," which works just like other dating apps, but manages to connect fans who share a mutual interest in the group. Fittingly, this also comes right as the band is launching their latest NSFW video for the song "Friends With Benefits" from their upcoming On the Prowl album.

"Rock N' Talk" allows subscribers to sign up and connect with other Steel Panther fans in their cities so they can plan meet-ups at shows and develop friendships or relationships. And the group is looking to integrate other artists into the "Rock N' Talk" universe in the future, helping music fans in general to find others who share their musical tastes. To get started, you can download the app and sign up for "Rock N' Talk" at this location.

Meanwhile, those fans who have an interest in the band's music have another over-the-top and definitely NSFW video to take in ahead of the On the Prowl album release. The "Friends With Benefits" video finds the members of the group appearing on a Shark Tank-type show called Panther Den, pitching assorted NSFW product solutions (Glorious Hole, The Coolcumber and Slikknutz) to the horned up all-female panel. Watch the video below and check out the lyrics as well.

Steel Panther, "Friends With Benefits"

Steel Panther, "Friends With Benefits" Lyrics

You get 35 dollars

I get to slap you with my dick

You get dinner at Spago’s

I get to cum inside your ass Friends with Benefits

Friends with Benefits You get to drive my Maserati

I get to shower in your piss

You get your family here from Thailand

I get to shoot between your tits Friends with Benefits

Friends with Benefits You get to spend my cash

I get to bang that gash

You get the Louis Vuitton

I get a face to cum on You get a fur coat and a diamond

I get your stilettos on my nuts

You get a shopping spree in London

I get your turds inside my mouth Friends with benefits

Friends with benefits You get a place to sleep

I get to fist you deep

You get security

I get impurity People will judge us

But the haters will not budge us cuz we’re friends Friends with benefits

Friends with benefits We are friends with benefits

"Friends With Benefits" is featured on Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On the Prowl, which is due Feb. 24. The album is available to pre-order at this location. You can also look for the band on tour, starting with a Feb. 24 tour kickoff in Las Vegas. Get your Steel Panther tickets here.