Steel Panther Considering Early 2021 EP Release

We might not have too long of a wait before the next Steel Panther music. Though the band has been supporting last fall's Heavy Metal Rules, they've been using the pandemic downtime to write and may turn around a new release in early 2021. But rather than a full album, fans might get something shorter.

Drummer Stix Zadinia told Dr. Gong's Drumcast (heard below) that the band is considering releasing an EP rather than a full length album. "We've done five full-length records," he explained. "We're talking about doing an EP, 'cause we can do that quicker. And then we can put out another EP sooner. Instead of waiting so long between putting something out, we can do it in a shorter span of time. And I also feel like because of the way music is consumed these days that there's a lot of songs on a 10-song record that just don't get attention."

According to Zadinia, guitarist Satchel has been "on a writing tear," adding, "He's writing these great songs. I wish I could even tell you the titles — they're so good." As for a release date, he added, "I feel like it's first quarter of next year, if we're gonna do it. We're writing — we're writing our ass off. I'm actually gonna go out to Vegas and write with Satchel for a few days. He's in Vegas, and we're just gonna go jam and see what happens. He already has eight or nine songs that are done, and they're bitching."

Steel Panther have remained in the spotlight during the pandemic, recently playing a full-production livestreamed show. Another fully produced, interactive livestream concert is currently on the horizon dubbed, "Rockdown in Lockdown." It's set to take place Aug. 16, with the band including some comedy sketches along with their live performance. Tickets may be purchased here.

Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia Talks With Dr. Gong's Drumcast