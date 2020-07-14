In June, Steel Panther held a livestreamed "Concert to Save the World" and now our hair metal heroes have returned with another fully-produced, multi-camera, livestream event, "Rockdown in the Lockdown," which will be held on Aug. 16 and will feature some fresh and unique ideas.

Unlike the previous concert, which found the band playing onstage to an empty room, hamming it up with laugh tracks and other soundboard effects, "Rockdown in the Lockdown" is marked by a series of comedy sketches the band filmed that will air throughout the performance.

Steel Panther will again engage with fans in a live chat as well and tickets for the concert can be purchased here. Proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit a local Los Angeles animal shelter as well as Live Nation's Crew Nation fund, which financially assists out-of-work road crew members affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will take place at the Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop in Oxnard, Calif. at 5PM ET/2PM PT and is available to fans around the world.

"More Music! More Comedy! More Spandex! More Panther! Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is STILL totally legal to attend this concert naked," said the band, "but please wear a mask if you’re around strangers!"

Since stay-at-home orders went into effect earlier this year, Steel Panther have been issuing daily PSAs about what the current day is. The segment has featured a slew of special guests from Corey Taylor to comedian George Lopez and even N*Sync's Joey Fatone.

The band's latest album, Heavy Metal Rules, was released last year.