Steel Panther’s New Song ‘F**k 2020′ Is How We All Feel

The year of 2020 has been brutal for everyone and Steel Panther have summed up how we all feel about it in the new song, "Fuck 2020," which was released at the same time the band announced that they have been forced to postpone their 'Gobblefest' livestream show which was set for this weekend (Dec. 5).

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry, bands have elected to perform livestream concerts this year — something Steel Panther have already done a couple times already. Unfortunately, even a livestream show has now faced the wrath of the pandemic as local public health restrictions (a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles) prohibit Panther from staging their originally scheduled 'Gobblefest' gig.

The event will be rescheduled for a later date, for which all previously purchased tickets will be valid. Anyone who had purchased tickets to 'Gobblefest' will also get a free digital download of "Fuck 2020."

This makes it all the more fitting that Steel Panther have dedicated a brand new song to commemorate just how much this year sucked. Watch the music video for "Fuck 2020" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Stupid fucking dude out in Wuhan ate a fucking bat

Didn’t wash his hands and gave the plague to the rest of the planet

If you didn’t have time to fry the damn thing

Nuke it the microwave Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick Kobe Bryant, Frankie Banali, Kenny Rogers too

Little Richard, Sean Connery, Neil Peart and Kurt Fucking Douglas

And if that shit wasn’t bad enough, Eddie Van Halen too. Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick Gigs have all been canceled

Movie theaters too

I’m deemed non-essential

And now I can’t get an Asian massage

I’m more stressed out than ever

And I can’t even blow a load!

Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck!!!! Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick

2020 can suck my fucking dick

2020 can lick my motherfucking balls

Fuck 2020!

2020 can suck my motherfucking dick!!

Ca’mon Satch Went to my local Starbucks

Ordered my usual fare — double vanilla latte

With whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles Was asked to leave the establishment

Cause I didn’t have a fucking mask Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my fucking dick

2020 sucks my motherfucking dick

"This year has been fucking tough on everyone. We were excited to hang with you all at 'Gobblefest' this weekend and hopefully have some laughs, but COVID has other plans for us," said Steel Panther. "We hope you enjoy the new song in the meantime. It has become an anthem for the band - and not just because we wrote it. Please join us in telling 2020 to suck our collective dick."

If you still need to be cheered up after listening to "Fuck 2020," here's a video of Satchel teaching you how to make a bunch of animal noises on a guitar.

Steel Panther, "Fuck 2020" Music Video