Steel Panther’s ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Video Is a Sequel to ‘Death to All But Metal’

Steel Panther have just released a new music video, acting as a sequel to “Death to All But Metal.” The “Heavy Metal Rules” clip takes place right after the Panther leave the high school from their 2009 video, and things get very NSFW very quickly.

The greatest band in metal history released their fifth studio album last year, and no, we’re not talking about Tool. Steel Panther already squirted out videos for “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight),” “Always Gonna Be a Ho” and “Gods of Pussy,” and now they’ve revisited the lore which turned them into metal icons with “Heavy Metal Rules.”

After Steel Panther exit the high school they took over, you see them hitting the road and playing small clubs, and eventually, massive festivals filled with beauties, blow and boobs. The clip was directed by Frankie Nasso, who put together some of the biggest rock and metal videos of the 2010s, including Body Count’s “Talk Shit, Get Shot,” Nothing More’s “This Is the Time (Ballast),” Parkway Drive’s “Vice Grip” and Asking Alexandria’s “The Death of Me.”

Nasso also directed Steel Panther’s most NSFW video, "Gloryhole," so you know the man behind the lens knows what he’s doing.

Check out Steel Panther’s “Heavy Metal Rules” video below along with their 2020 tour dates.

Steel Panther, "Heavy Metal Rules"

Steel Panther 2020 Tour Dates

Jan. 18 - Talinn, Estonia @ Kultuurikatel

Jan. 19 - Helsinki, Finland @ The Circus

Jan. 20 - Tampere, Finland @ Pakkahuone

Jan. 22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Munchenbryggeriet

Jan. 24 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Jan. 25 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Tradgarn

Jan. 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Jan. 28 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neu Welt

Jan. 29 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Jan. 30 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Feb. 01 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

Feb. 02 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivolivredenburg

Feb. 04 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Feb. 05 - Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy

Feb. 07 - London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton

Feb. 08 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy

Feb. 09 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Warehouse

Feb. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy

Feb. 12 - Newcastle, UK @ 02 Academy

Feb. 15 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

Feb. 16 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb. 17 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Ave

March 12 - Coquitlam, British Columbia @ Hard Rock Casino

March 13 - Coquitlam, British Columbia @ Hard Rock Casino

March 14 - Coquitlam, British Columbia @ Hard Rock Casino

June 10-13 - Nicklesdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 13 - Krakow, Poland @ Studio

June 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Track

June 16 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

June 18-21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

July 1-4 - Ballenstedt, Germany @ Rockharz festival

July 10 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival 2020