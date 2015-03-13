Watch Steel Panther’s Hilarious Appearance on ‘Larry King Now’

Nope, it's not a new music video for Steel Panther's song "Gangbang at the Old Folks Home" -- the band was the special guest on a new episode of the Emmy-nominated series Larry King Now.

Larry King has interviewed thousands of people throughout his legendary career, but we're fairly sure he's never run into anyone quite like the four dudes from Steel Panther. Any time Steel Panther sit down for an interview, the result is always gold, but the dichotomy between the Panther and the King brings the heavy metal awesomeness to new levels.

In the clip above, Larry throws out the names of mainstream music's biggest names to gauge Steel Panther's reaction. Unsurprisingly, when acts such as Katy Perry, Beyonce and Maroon 5 were said, Steel Panther went right to praising the musicians' physical attributes.

Larry King later throws on his own hair metal wig, asking to be an honorary member of Steel Panther before the band began to answer fan questions, as seen below. The Panther offered hilarious answers to questions such as, "What do you guys do before a show to pump yourselves up?" and "Lexxi… do you ever plan on writing a book with makeup tips." If only the world could be so beautiful…

Watch more of Larry King's interview with Steel Panther along with an exclusive live performance of "Party Like Tomorrow is the End of the World" at Ora.tv. To grab a copy of Steel Panther's latest album, All You Can Eat, head on over to iTunes.