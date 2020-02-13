Steel Panther to Star in 200th Episode of ‘Impractical Jokers’

Fans of Impractical Jokers are getting a special treat on tonight's episode (Feb. 13) to commemorate the show's 200th episode — the comedic hair metal icons, Steel Panther.

We're honestly not sure if there's a better group of guests to appear in the hilarious hidden-camera series, but for those who aren't familiar with Steel Panther, brace yourselves. We can only imagine what concoction of ideas the band and the cast came up with.

The episode airs tonight at 10pm on TruTV.

“What says 'good times, rock and roll, and making your buddies look like jerks in front of other people more than Steel Panther and Impractical Jokers getting together' in one killer episode?" Steel Panther enthused in a statement. "Well, nothing. Seriously, nothing says it more. This 200th anniversary episode was a blast to film, and we were so excited to be asked to be a part of it!”

The rockers are currently in Europe, touring in support of their latest release Heavy Metal Rules. More U.S. and Australian dates are expected to be announced soon, but see their confirmed tour itinerary so far here.