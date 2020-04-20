Steel Panther Celebrate 4/20 With ‘Let’s Get High Tonight’ Video

What if Steel Panther hadn't been inspired by the glammy hair metal of the '80s? The aspiring rockers could've gone any number of directions, and with a little weed-inspired help we get to see what they may have looked like in their new video for "Let's Get High Tonight."

Steel Panther as a black metal band? Check. Steel Panther as country and western cowboys? Check. How about a poppy boy band with sweet moves? Got it. Heck, they'll even throw on some powdered wigs for you as a classical quartet. Regardless of the genre however, they'll always find time to toke up, which is why it's perfect for the video to arrive on 4/20. Have a look at the Frankie Nasso-directed video below.

"Let's Get High Tonight" is featured on the band's latest album, Heavy Metal Rules, which is currently available at this location. Lyrics for the new song can be found below:

Mom and dad Are out of town

Call the whores it's going down

Let's all fuck Until the dawn Fornicate on the neighbors lawn

Let's get high tonight Let the brain cells fry tonight

Baby let's get high

Snort the coke And pass the bong

Crank the new steel I've got shrooms And ecstasy

Don't be shy they're gluten free! Let's get high tonight Let the brain frells sigh tonight

Letʼs get high Don't worry bout your parents

They ain't here tonight Don't worry bout the law

Cuz there ain't a cop in sight

Don't worry bout the law

Cuz all we got is now Don't worry bout getting high as fuck Cuz I'm gonna show you how

I'm gonna show you how 30 pizzas a bottle Of Dom

Amex card please and thank you mom

Girls lined up all on their knees

Don't jizz on the sofa please Let's get high tonight Let the brain cells fry tonight

Baby letʼs get high tonight

Though Steel Panther are currently unable to tour, they have been keeping busy. They recently released the Butthole Burner distortion pedal, complete with a payment plan for those self-quarantined who are looking to watch their finances at this time. Head here for more information.

The group also recently launched an initiative to help out-of-work strippers affected by the global pandemic by posting about their performances on their socials with links for people to virtually “make it rain” from the comforts of their couches. They are also working on a 24-hour digital stream of adoptable pets as part of their Gods Of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation. More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at www.steelpantherrocks.com.

Steel Panther, "Let's Get High Tonight"