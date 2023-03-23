In Orlando, Florida on March 10, Steel Panther were once again joined by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone, who performed a raunchy, improvised sing-off with Michael Starr for a fan seated onstage. Fatone also remained onstage and performed four full songs with the group.

As is tradition at Steel Panther shows, they pluck a fan from the crowd and sing a filthy acoustic song, which often results in some red-faced laughs by the invited guest. Since someone has to maintain some standard of decency, we won't reprint those lyrics outright, but you can get an earful in the fan-shot video below and watch the hilarity unfold.

Fatone has been a recurring live guest over the years and, in 2012, he even sang Steel Panther's cover of "I Want It That Way," originally by *NSYNC's former boy band rival Backstreet Boys.

It's clear just how deep this friendship between the musicians are as Fatone aided in the Orlando performance on "Girl From Oklahoma," "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight), "Party All Day (Fuck All Night)" and the first of two encore songs, "Community Property."

View more fan-filmed footage further down the page and take a look at the full March 10 setlist below.

Steel Panther's current stateside trek in support of their brand new album, On the Prowl, wraps up on April 20. See the remaining dates here and head to this location for tickets.

Steel Panther Setlist — March 10, 2023 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Eyes of a Panther"

02. "Let Me Cum In"

03. "Asian Hooker"

04. "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

05. "The Burden of Being Wonderful"

06. "Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World"

07. Guitar Solo

08. "Death to All But Metal"

09. "1987"

10. "Ain’t Dead Yet"

11. "Girl From Oklahoma" (with Joey Fatone)

12. "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" (with Joey Fatone)

13. "Party All Day (Fuck All Night)" (with Joey Fatone)

Encore:

14. "Community Property" (with Joey Fatone)

15. "Gloryhole"

