The run starts Jan. 27 in Abbotsford, British Columbia and will move through Canada and the Northern U.S. before wrapping up Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Rounding out the bill for this run will be The Dead Deads, warming up the crowd for the two headliners. For the final three dates (Feb. 16-18), Red Sun Rising will replace Halestorm on the bill. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Nov. 17) and will be available via Stone Sour's website . See all the stops below.

Stone Sour's current trek through Europe finds them playing with The Pretty Reckless and will take them into mid-December. Though Slipknot looms on the horizon for singer Corey Taylor, he's still got a lot more Stone Sour promotion left. While speaking with Full Metal Jackie recently, he laid out the schedule and talked about how his two bands keep things fresh for him. "We still got another year and a half of touring with Stone Sour to do before I even start to feel the twinge of Slipknot but by the time I'm done doing that, I know that I'll be in the mood to really focus on something a little more - less rock 'n' roll and a little more brutal," explained Taylor. "I think that's one of the reasons why I'm so glad that Stone Sour started to go in that hard rock direction, so it really becomes even easier to differentiate between the two. We've got a really great rock 'n' roll style going on with Stone Sour right now and it allows Slipknot to have that lethal bent -- that kind of melodic murder that we kind of do, you know?"