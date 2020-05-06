Stone Sour, Ozzy Osbourne + Evanescence Vets Contribute to ‘Rockin’ Recipes for Autism’ Cookbook

Nova Rex bassist Kenny Wilkerson has made some solid contacts throughout the years, so when he decided to put a spotlight on autism awareness by way of a cookbook, he was thrilled to see who answered. Wilkerson managed to score recipes from musicians that have played in Stone Sour, Evanescence, Ozzy Osbourne's band and Poison among others.

Wilkinson's son Gunnar has Asperger's Syndrome and he wanted to do something in order to bring attention to autism awareness. The idea then came to do a cookbook, with the proceeds going to the We Rock for Autism organization.

“I have been very lucky to have been given the opportunity to tour the country and meet some amazing people," says the bassist. "Since I have a son on the autism spectrum, I know how important this cause is to all those affected. Thank you to these legendary rockers who have given their time to take a bite out of autism."

The book contains over 50 recipes in total, with the musicians also sharing a bit of why they chose their selections. Ozzy alum Phil Soussan, Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga and Poison's Rikki Rocket all serve up tasty dishes. You'll also find Evanescence's Will Hunt espousing the gospel of barbecue with a smoked brisket recipe. Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali discusses his pumpkin ravioli with gorgonzola sauce di francesco. And there's also recipes from veterans of Whitesnake, Warrant, Queensryche, Great White, Skid Row, Dokken and Toto among others.

To learn more and to place your order, check out the Rockin' Recipes for Autism order page here.

Rockin Recipes for Autism, Vol. 1

Rockin' Recipes for Autism