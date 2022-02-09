Desert rock trio Stoner, comprised of former Kyuss members Nick Oliveri and Brant Bjork, alongside drummer Ryan Güt, have returned with their second album, Totally..., and a new single, "A Million Beers."

The record follows last year's debut, Stoners Rule, and with a song called "A Million Beers" and an album cover that is a picture of a sliced pepperoni pizza, it's clear that the stereotypical priorities of both stoners and a band namer Stoner are in check and that the smoke-filled dream is alive and well.

On the jittery first taste of Totally..., Stoner treat us to a sub-three-minute cut filled with buzzing bass lines, frantic and propulsive drumming and gliding guitar lines that hang around like heat waves in the distance.

Speaking about the song, Bjork commented, “What happens if you take Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis to the desert for a weekend getaway? I don’t know but it’s likely to involve A Million Beers!”

Listen to the song below and view the Totally... album art and track listing further down the page. Look for the album to drop on May 6 on Heavy Psych Sounds and pre-order your copy here.

Stoner, "A Million Beers"

Stoner, Totally... Album Art + Track Listing

Stöner, 'Totally...' Heavy Psych Records loading...

01. "Party March"

02. "A Million Beers"

03. "Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)"

04. "Spacedude & The Burn"

05. "Stöner Theme"

06. "Turn It Around Now"

07. "Driving Miss Lazy"

08. "Great American Sage"