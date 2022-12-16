How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For those of you who can't be there in person, don't fret as Metallica have lined up several options for you to stream this special show for the first time ever. This year, fans can tune in starting at 5:30PM PT for all the festivities, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as the host for the night.

The show will be streaming via three different providers. The band recently partnered with Paramount+ to provide one of the streaming options, while a simulcast will also be provided via the MTV YouTube Channel and on Pluto TV as well.

This is a concert you don't want to miss, with Greta Van Fleet on board to provide an opening set and a number of special guests and presentations taking place throughout the evening. There are also a number of amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off during the night, with 100 percent of all the ticketing and auction proceeds going to Metallica's All With My Hands Foundation.

The band established their charitable foundation in 2017, and in the year's since they've been active in helping to combat food insecurity in cities around the world, provided funds for natural disaster relief, supported education through their Metallica Scholars program and plenty more.

Check out the All Within My Hands Foundation website and make donations here. Then be sure to tune in tonight (Dec. 16) for the Helping Hands Concert & Auction. There's one more reminder below.

Catch Metallica on tour next year at these dates and to purchase tickets, head here.

14 Rock + Metal Artists Who Give Back