Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Reunion Rumors

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley has now shot down rumors that he will be the new singer for Linkin Park (and Oasis too for you other jokers) in a new social media posting.

While the Sum 41 socials had been teasing a "Deryck Whibley announcement" for Wednesday morning, the same day that Linkin Park were set to make a big announcement of their own, Whibley reveals that the two announcements are not tied together.

What Did Deryck Whibley Say?

In a social media posting, the Sum 41 singer stated, "I feel the need to dispel some current rumors. It has been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis ... or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter."

He continues, "I have my own 'tour and book' announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our U.S. tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future."

Linkin Park Announcement Still Unknown

While Oasis confirmed their intent to reunite for a 2025 tour, there's still plenty unknown about Linkin Park's Wednesday announcement. Four of the five living band members have shared the countdown clock post on their social media. Drummer Rob Bourdon isn't on social media, making his involvement in whatever announcement is coming still uncertain.

Most fans are speculating that a reunion with potential festival appearances are in the works. That would likely require a singer to perform opposite Mike Shinoda after Chester Bennington's 2017 death.

READ MORE: What Is Linkin Park's Biggest Hit?

Earlier this spring, there was speculation that the band was looking at reuniting for performances and the initial rumor was that a female vocalist would be joining them. Evanescence's Amy Lee already stated that she was not the female vocalist in question after rumors had linked her as a possibility.

Stay tuned Wednesday to see what Linkin Park have in store.