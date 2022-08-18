Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Has Sold His Publishing Catalog

You can add Sum 41's Deryck Whibley to the growing list of artists who have sold their publishing and recorded music catalog. The new deal finds HarbourView Equity Partners acquiring Whibley's publishing and recorded music.

Over the course of his career, Whibley is most known for his work fronting Sum 41. They've sold over 15 million records worldwide, have earned a Grammy nomination, have won two Juno Awards (out of seven nominations), have a Kerrang! Award win and multiple Alternative Press Music Awards wins. In addition, Whibley has been active as a producer and mixer as well.

For HarbourView, the company has been active of late acquiring the catalogs of Hollywood Undead, as well as Brad Paisley, Lady A, Luis Fonsi and more.

Sum 41 have released seven albums total, with the most recent being 2019's Order in Decline. Speaking with Rolling Stone back in March, Whibley revealed that a double album titled Heaven and Hell is currently in the works. The Heaven portion is reportedly pop-punk-inspired, while the Hell portion is more metal-centric.

Sum 41 are currently winding down their North American tour with Simple Plan. See their remaining dates here.