Synyster Gates Reveals How Psychedelic Drugs Help Him Mentally + Artistically

Over the course of rock history, there have been plenty of cases of musicians utilizing hallucinogenic drugs to tap into their creativity. In a recent tweet thread, Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates shared with his followers his own experiences with hallucinogens while also championing a new Netflix docuseries called How to Change Your Mind.

Speaking to his own experience, the guitarist said, "Hallucinogenic drugs have been the foundation of my mental and artistic wellness. Those I’m closest to know I’ve been an enthusiast since I was in my early teens. I’ve never told my stories outside of my inner circle." He then commented that the How to Change Your Mind docuseries was "a game changer."

The series that Gates is referring to is a four-part exploration of four specific hallucinogens led by author Michael Pollan. Within the series, they dig into the history and uses of LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline. Learn more about How to Change Your Mind and find it on Netflix here.

Gates continues his commentary, stating, "The feelings and explorations I’ve had during LSD, psilocybin, and 5meo DMT sessions have been transcendent to say the least. From them, I demand full strength experiences from my relationships and art. I demand that they make me feel something greater than normal filters allow."

He adds, "When I finished How to Change Your Mind, I felt compelled to share. There are so many mental health issues that these medicines do wonders for. As an 'antiestablishment' mind, I am disgusted by by both parties of our political system. The accounts of their greed are glaring. I hope that if you find this interesting, you proceed down this road with the utmost caution. There are so many bad actors in this genre and also, a lot of these treatments are illegal. Lastly, all my love to the heroes fighting to bring real mental health to the masses."

Within the thread itself, Gates also fielded a few responses from his Twitter followers. When one person wrote that they were weighing their options trying hallucinogens as a way to help deal with PTSD from their time in the military and that they would watch the docuseries based on Gates' recommendation, the guitarist offered, "My heart is warm with excitement for you to research these medicines," while also thanking the person for their service.

A second, more-involved discussion followed with a Twitter follower asking Gates if he was talking about micro dosing and admitting a certain fear of doing so. "They still frighten me," said Gates, who added, "I believe in both macro and micro dosing. Very different experiences, both amazing."

When the person responded that they would need to try so in a hospital-like environment, Gates added, "Yes. Should be treated as medicine. Set and setting must be right. I almost never use recreationally anymore aside from the inevitability of living life while micro dosing for days or weeks at a time."

When asked if it's something he'd ever do for a show, the guitarist added, "Definitely not macro. Maybe micro one day but I fear I’d be so locked in it would be unfair to the competition."

Gates and his Avenged Sevenfold bandmates are in the process of wrapping up their latest studio album. In fact, they recently engaged in a debate on whether an off the cuff Synyster Gates beatboxing moment should make the album. Stay tuned and check out their new Deathbattle daily music trivia game and put your mind to use in yet another way.