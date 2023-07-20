Synyster Gates Suffers Leg Injury During Avenged Sevenfold Show, M. Shadows Gives Update

Avenged Sevenfold's headlining tour in support of their new album Life Is But a Dream... just kicked off a few days ago, but guitarist Synyster Gates suffered a leg injury during their show last night (July 19) in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Gates hurt his leg during their performance of the song "The Stage," which, according to Setlist.fm, was the seventh song in their setlist. Fan-filmed footage from the night shows Gates leave the stage, and it's evident from his bandmates' reactions that they didn't know something had happened.

Setlist.fm states that the show was stopped for 20 minutes once they finished "The Stage." As noted by some of the show attendees on Reddit, frontman M. Shadows let the crowd know that Gates had been hurt and was having his leg wrapped, then would play the rest of the show from the back of the stage. As a result, they omitted the songs "G," "(O)rdinary" and "(D)eath" from their set, which they typically play in order together as the final three songs of the concert.

"I'm just sad we didn't get to confuse everyone with GOD," Shadows wrote on the band's Discord following the show [via Reddit], though he's since provided an actual update regarding Gates' condition.

"Hey guys - SG is back and seems like a pretty severe contusion of his calf. He's got crutches and can't walk on it at the moment," the singer continued. "Gonna be sore for a few days. Doc said it could be from dehydration, possibly last night's show, the heat and not enough water today. Bottom line is he's watching it closely and hopefully be able to stand on it soon."

"We aren't canceling, LOL," Shadows added.

According to another post by the singer, Gates apparently felt a "gunshot type of feeling in his calf" when he sustained the injury.

See the posts and fan-filmed footage of the band's performance of "The Stage" from last night below.

We wish Gates a speedy recover. The band's next scheduled performance is set to take place tomorrow night (July 21) in Quebec City. See the rest of their upcoming dates at this location.

